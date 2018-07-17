Music House / TWS & Partners

+ 14

Architects TWS & Partners

Location Kota Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia

Lead Architects Tonny Wirawan Suriadjaja

Contractor Tan Sie Siong

Area 420.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Fernando Gomulya

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Music House is a 420 sqm residential built at Alam Sutera, Indonesia, for a musician family. This house is designed to cater the activity of family and guests, such as playing instruments, recitals and rehearsals.

The building carries the continuity and harmony of strains of musical tones as its design concept. The facade consists of 2 types of element, solid and semi-transparent, just like how music has vocal weight. Solid facade illustrates heavy tones such as tenor, baritone or bass; semi-transparent facade illustrates high singing tones like soprano. The “solid element” is represented with materials like concrete, while the “semi-transparent element” is represented with glass and concrete grill to create the not-so-transparent effect.

The final shape of the building is a translation of one basic form into a seamless form that promotes continuity and connectivity from first floor to second floor level. The building mass at the back is created higher than the front to recite the flow of music tones, similar to how the music goes from low tone to high tone. From interior perspective, this house minimizes the use of partitions to create continuous and open living space. The stair creates the flow of space, and also functions as a space for displaying artworks .

Inside the house, a large semi-transparent space functions as a living room. Then, the space continues to dining and kitchen area, and a large terrace with skylight functioned as an area for music rehearsal. The terrace is enclosed with curved pivot doors with glass to create dynamic look and open plan.