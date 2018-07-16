Fentress Architects Chosen to Design USA Pavilion for World Expo 2020 in Dubai

Save this picture! Pictured here, the masterplan for the World Expo 2020 Dubai designed by HOK. Image via HOK

Fentress Architects has been chosen to design the USA Pavilion for the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. The Pavilion USA 2020 will sit within the 438-hectare masterplan designed by HOK, pictured above.

The U.S. Department of State selected the consortium containing Fentress Architects, led by Big Things Group, to deliver a pavilion based on the theme “What Moves You,” featuring highlights of American culture and technology. The team will seek to use the program as “a showcase of the innovation, creativity, and diversity that defines the United States.”

Fentress Architects, founded by Curtis Fentress, has amassed a portfolio spanning airports, museums, convention centers, laboratories, and government buildings, and holds a Thomas Jefferson Award for Public Architecture.

Few events in human history have had the scale and size of Expo 2020 Dubai. Our groups take the opportunity to represent the United States and all its nuance, diversity, and talent as an awe-inspiring challenge. We are proud of the teams we have assembled for this important cause and look forward to raising the funds and creating the experiences that will make all 325 million Americans proud.

-Frederick Bush, Principal, Big Things Group

Dubai will be the first Middle Eastern city to host a World Fair in the exhibition’s 160-year history, with more than 25 million people expected to attend the Expo throughout its six-month duration.

The Expo 2020 will also feature a UAE Pavilion designed by Santiago Calatrava, a Luxembourg Pavilion by Metaform and The Space Factory, a Sustainability Pavilion by Grimshaw, and themed pavilions by Foster + Partners and Bjarke Ingels Group.

