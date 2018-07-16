World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Fentress Architects Chosen to Design USA Pavilion for World Expo 2020 in Dubai

Fentress Architects Chosen to Design USA Pavilion for World Expo 2020 in Dubai

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Fentress Architects Chosen to Design USA Pavilion for World Expo 2020 in Dubai
Save this picture!
Pictured here, the masterplan for the World Expo 2020 Dubai designed by HOK. Image via HOK
Pictured here, the masterplan for the World Expo 2020 Dubai designed by HOK. Image via HOK

Fentress Architects has been chosen to design the USA Pavilion for the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. The Pavilion USA 2020 will sit within the 438-hectare masterplan designed by HOK, pictured above.

The U.S. Department of State selected the consortium containing Fentress Architects, led by Big Things Group, to deliver a pavilion based on the theme “What Moves You,” featuring highlights of American culture and technology. The team will seek to use the program as “a showcase of the innovation, creativity, and diversity that defines the United States.” 

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.archdaily.com/805990/denver-art-museum-receives-12-dollars-million-to-revitalize-ponti-north-building'>Denver Art Museum Ponti North Building by Fentress and Machado Silvetti</a>. Image Courtesy of Fentress and Machado Silvetti
Denver Art Museum Ponti North Building by Fentress and Machado Silvetti. Image Courtesy of Fentress and Machado Silvetti
Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.archdaily.com/561131/fentress-releases-final-design-for-miami-beach-convention-center'>Miami Beach Convention Center by Fentress Architects</a>. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects
Miami Beach Convention Center by Fentress Architects. Image Courtesy of Fentress Architects

Fentress Architects, founded by Curtis Fentress, has amassed a portfolio spanning airports, museums, convention centers, laboratories, and government buildings, and holds a Thomas Jefferson Award for Public Architecture.

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.archdaily.com/189545/sanford-consortium-for-regenerative-medicina-fentress-architects'>Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine by Fentress Architects</a>. Image © Jason A. Knowles
Sanford Consortium for Regenerative Medicine by Fentress Architects. Image © Jason A. Knowles

Few events in human history have had the scale and size of Expo 2020 Dubai. Our groups take the opportunity to represent the United States and all its nuance, diversity, and talent as an awe-inspiring challenge. We are proud of the teams we have assembled for this important cause and look forward to raising the funds and creating the experiences that will make all 325 million Americans proud.
-Frederick Bush, Principal, Big Things Group

Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.archdaily.com/242174/semper-fidelis-memorial-chapel-fentress-architects'>Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel by Fentress Architects</a>. Image © Jason A. Knowles
Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel by Fentress Architects. Image © Jason A. Knowles
Save this picture!
<a href='https://www.archdaily.com/144570/national-museum-of-the-marine-corps-fentress-architects'>National Museum of the Marine Corps by Fentress Architects</a>. Image © James P. Scholz
National Museum of the Marine Corps by Fentress Architects. Image © James P. Scholz

Dubai will be the first Middle Eastern city to host a World Fair in the exhibition’s 160-year history, with more than 25 million people expected to attend the Expo throughout its six-month duration.

The Expo 2020 will also feature a UAE Pavilion designed by Santiago Calatrava, a Luxembourg Pavilion by Metaform and The Space Factory, a Sustainability Pavilion by Grimshaw, and themed pavilions by Foster + Partners and Bjarke Ingels Group.

News via: Pavilion USA 2020

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Fentress Architects Chosen to Design USA Pavilion for World Expo 2020 in Dubai" 16 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898309/fentress-architects-chosen-to-design-usa-pavilion-for-world-expo-2020-in-dubai/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »