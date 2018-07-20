Asma Bahçeler Residences / M artı D Mimarlık

-
Architects
-
LocationIzmir, İzmir, Turkey
-
Lead ArchitectsMetin Kılıç, Dürrin Süer
-
Project TeamMerih Feza Yıldırım, Serdar Uslubaş, Damla Duru, Ali Can Helvacıoğlu
-
Area14800.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Statical ProjectUfuk Yıldırımer
-
Mechanical ProjectEkrem Evren
-
Electrical ProjectNamık Onmuş
-
Interior ArchitectureHandan Sucular
-
Landscape ArchitectureAHAN Peyzaj
-
General ContractorTanyer Construction
-
OwnerTanyer Construction
Text description provided by the architects. Asma Bahçeler is a mass housing project consisting of 92 residential units in which the major design objective is to provide users with the comfort of a private residence within a collective living environment.
The buildings are positioned on a steep site with reference to the topography lines of the slope, thus minimizing interventions into the natural topography while creating residences with large gardens that merge with existing greenery.
Aiming to establish an intimate neighborhood relationship, the residential units are lined up along a wide pedestrian walkway with a view of the bay, which extends along the curves of the topography.
Each living space within the house is connected with the garden and vista. All interiors are integrated with exterior space.