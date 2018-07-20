World
Asma Bahçeler Residences / M artı D Mimarlık

  • 21:00 - 20 July, 2018
Asma Bahçeler Residences / M artı D Mimarlık
Asma Bahçeler Residences / M artı D Mimarlık, © ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography

© ZM Yasa Photography © ZM Yasa Photography © ZM Yasa Photography © ZM Yasa Photography + 25

  • Architects

    M artı D Mimarlık

  • Location

    Izmir, İzmir, Turkey

  • Lead Architects

    Metin Kılıç, Dürrin Süer

  • Project Team

    Merih Feza Yıldırım, Serdar Uslubaş, Damla Duru, Ali Can Helvacıoğlu

  • Area

    14800.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    ZM Yasa Photography

  • Statical Project

    Ufuk Yıldırımer

  • Mechanical Project

    Ekrem Evren

  • Electrical Project

    Namık Onmuş

  • Interior Architecture

    Handan Sucular

  • Landscape Architecture

    AHAN Peyzaj

  • General Contractor

    Tanyer Construction

  • Owner

    Tanyer Construction
    • More Specs Less Specs
© ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Asma Bahçeler is a mass housing project consisting of 92 residential units in which the major design objective is to provide users with the comfort of a private residence within a collective living environment.

Section and Site Plan
Section and Site Plan
© ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography

The buildings are positioned on a steep site with reference to the topography lines of the slope, thus minimizing interventions into the natural topography while creating residences with large gardens that merge with existing greenery.

© ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography

Aiming to establish an intimate neighborhood relationship, the residential units are lined up along a wide pedestrian walkway with a view of the bay, which extends along the curves of the topography.

Site Topography and Location
Site Topography and Location

Each living space within the house is connected with the garden and vista. All interiors are integrated with exterior space.       

© ZM Yasa Photography
© ZM Yasa Photography

About this office
M artı D Mimarlık
Office

