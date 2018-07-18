Call for ArchDaily Interns: Fall 2018

ArchDaily is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our team of interns for Fall 2018! An ArchDaily Content internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write engaging, witty and insightful posts.

Interested? Then check out the requirements below.

Applicants must be fluent English speakers with excellent writing and research skills.

Applicants must have completed their first year of university/college.

Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).

Applicants must be able to dedicate 15 hours per week for research, writing and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.

Writing experience is a huge plus. If you have a blog or used to write for the school paper, tell us about it on the form below.

Basic experience with online blogging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, or Photoshop are a plus. Please indicate this in the form below.

The internship will run between September 2018 - December 2018.

If you think that you have what it takes, please fill out the following form by August 10th 10:00 AM EST. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis; once we fill the position we will stop accepting applications. (Read: Submit early!)

We will contact potential candidates (and only potential candidates) for follow-ups after August 10th. Late submissions will not be accepted!

ArchDaily internships are compensated.