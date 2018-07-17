Sketchfab Launches 3D Model Marketplace For Buying and Selling Models Online

Late last month, Sketchfab launched an online store which will make it easier for designers to buy and sell 3D models. The platform’s 1.5 million creative professionals can monetize their work and customers who are working on a range of 3D projects will have the opportunity to purchase tens of thousands of high-quality 3D models and textures. The new launch also features a first-in-market, "Model Inspector."

Sketchfab is already used by top worldwide industry brands such as Oath, Sony, HTC, and Amazon. The company also recently announced content partnerships with Facebook at f8, integrating their increasingly popular AR studio platform, and also with Apple at WWDC. Prior to launch, the store was in a six-month open beta program where buyers and sellers gave feedback so that Sketchfab could integrate new features to develop the best web experience possible.

The Sketchfab Store features a browser-based 3D player with an advanced “Model Inspector,” which reviews every aspect of a 3D model in real-time. This allows customers to buy their models with confidence by taking out some of the guesswork out of purchasing 3D digital files online. The Sketchfab viewer also supports VR and AR out of the box, providing additional ways to explore the store’s content.

Check out Sketchfab's online store, here.

News via Sketchfab