  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Brigati - Polak Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  Detached House in San Sebastian / Brigati - Polak Arquitectos

Detached House in San Sebastian / Brigati - Polak Arquitectos

  09:00 - 23 July, 2018
Detached House in San Sebastian / Brigati - Polak Arquitectos
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The idea was to generate a large shadow affecting the least amount of soil, as would a tree, spreading with lush foliage over its main stem.

Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

In order to achieve it, the loads rise, where with great robustness it spreads its branches to the north, east and west (but not to the south), thus tripling its surface in relation to the ground floor, and then transferring them in three supports, each one transferring on average one hundred and twenty tons to the ground.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The White interior and ceiling come to cover the musculature that makes all this possible. Reinforced concrete is not a further decision to materialize, it is the seed of the project itself.  Could not have been thought of in any other material.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The other preponderant element is glass, blurring the limits, allowing the landscape to advance on the interior, almost prepotent. The program: A single-family detached house with two floors, with the social area on the ground floor and the rest area plus a playroom on the top floor.

Model 4
Model 4
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

About this office
Brigati - Polak Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Detached House in San Sebastian / Brigati - Polak Arquitectos" [Casa Exenta en San Sebastián / Brigati - Polak Arquitectos] 23 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898250/detached-house-in-san-sebastian-brigati-polak-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

