World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. KPF
  6. 2017
  7. Samsung Seocho / KPF

Samsung Seocho / KPF

  • 21:00 - 27 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Samsung Seocho / KPF
Save this picture!
Samsung Seocho / KPF, © Jae Seong Lee
© Jae Seong Lee

© Jae Seong Lee © Jae Seong Lee © Jae Seong Lee © Jae Seong Lee + 12

  • Associate Architect

    Samoo Architects & Engineers

  • Client

    Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T, Samsung Life Insurance

  • Facility

    Mixed-use high-rise: office, retail, technology showroom, public open space, and transit connection

  • Award

    MIPIM Asia Awards - Business Centres Category (2009)
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jae Seong Lee
© Jae Seong Lee

Text description provided by the architects. The design for the Samsung Seocho project creates an office complex where linkages are created at the low-, mid- and high-rise levels to fully integrate the project within the surrounding urban context of downtown Seoul in the same manner that the famed Rockefeller Center accomplishes this in New York City.

Save this picture!
© Jae Seong Lee
© Jae Seong Lee

Inspired by the symbolic joinery represented in traditional Korean woodworking, the massing of the buildings uses interlocking forms that aim to inter-weave the building’s distinct program elements. Merging several smaller lots to create a grouping of interrelated towers, the design transforms the site into a corporate campus. The buildings gesture in towards each other to encourage pedestrian movement and interaction throughout the site, and out to the surrounding city to facilitate linkages with existing buildings.

Save this picture!
© Jae Seong Lee
© Jae Seong Lee

To enhance the clarity of individual building volumes, vertical and horizontal textures were introduced to each of the surfaces by using two distinct mullion systems, thereby heightening the inter-relationship between the buildings. The reveals between the intertwined volumes of the towers are louvered, accommodating an unusual project requirement for small mechanical rooms on every floor that allow for an efficient, supplemental perimeter cooling system. The contrast of horizontal and vertical curtain wall types and the use of reflective glass reinforce the drama of the interlocking, cantilevered tower masses, which seem to float free of each other, thanks to the louvered reveals.

Save this picture!
© Jae Seong Lee
© Jae Seong Lee

For both curtain wall types, the narrow recess has translucent glazing, while the broader areas are glazed with traditional vision insulated glazing units (IGUs). Automated shades control the amount of light allowed through the vision glazing, while the recesses feature operable windows on all floors. These complex curtain wall systems allow for maximal control by the occupants over daylighting and natural ventilation, minimizing the amount of artificial lighting, heating and cooling required by the buildings.

Save this picture!
© Jae Seong Lee
© Jae Seong Lee

Encompassing a total built-up area of 238,560 square meters, the Samsung Seocho project provides office space for the Samsung Group and various suppliers/manufacturers in Towers A and B, while Tower C serves as the new corporate headquarters for Samsung Electronics. The Tower C podium is broken into multiple program-specific volumes to establish a human scale for the project. Dining, meeting and exhibition functions are accommodated in several masses, with the most important being the Samsung Showroom showcasing the latest Samsung technologies.   

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The landscape plan creates paved walkways that unify and traverse the complexities of the public areas, facilitating pedestrian movement throughout the site: a corporate park between Towers A and B, through-block pedestrian breezeways in the podium of Tower C, and a large public plaza, which allow for public movie screenings, concerts and other events to further encourage social interaction on-site.

Save this picture!
© Jae Seong Lee
© Jae Seong Lee

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
KPF
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Institutional buildings Commercial Architecture Retail Showroom South Korea
Cite: "Samsung Seocho / KPF" 27 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898210/samsung-seocho-kpf/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »