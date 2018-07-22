House CG / Adolfo Mondejar – Estudio de Arquitectos

+ 32

Structure Eng. Jose Luis Gomez, Arq. Ivan Salgado More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is implanted in a pericentral neighborhood of the city of Cordoba, for a young family. The proposal takes the limits and the geometry of the land, locating all the locals of the house to the north, giving it the best sunlight and a permanent link with the yard. The house tries to recover the diurnal areas of social life, without producing circulations, even accessing directly from the gallery, without intermediate spaces distributors.

A concrete staircase leads to a terrace space for events. The idea is summarized in two concrete walls that receive as a ceiling a large slab of exposed concrete, which flies 4 meters, producing the gallery. To preserve even more the vision of the concrete walls, three interior boxes lined with quebracho wood were designed for bathrooms, services, and bedrooms.

The structure of the slab is modular, only changing when the house adapts to the boundaries of the land. It is solved with inverted beams that in the gallery becomes in large overhangs for the reinforcement of the slabs. The materiality is defined by concrete, wood, glass and smoothed concrete floor in all the house The bathrooms were conceived only with one material and each one has a different color, referring to their identity and place in the house.

The program incorporates intermediate spaces as the gallery, the green expansion of the bedrooms and a pond in the master bedroom, which give the necessary environmental conditions. Also in the living room, there is a semi-open space of expansion, envisaged with vines that refresh the interior of the house from the south and propose a new place of fire and break.

Desde el sur la vivienda se presenta más cerrada tomando expresión las cajas de madera y dejando espacios para servicios de distinto tipo. Se recurrió a distintas texturas en el hormigón por sus encofrados ( de tablas , con fenólicos etc ) y también por los martelinados , exponiéndose estos en las partes posteriores y en el interior del dormitorio principal. Las carpinterías exteriores son de aluminio y las puertas interiores son de chapa doblada de piso a techo de acuerdo a proyecto. Los desagües pluviales escurren en caída libre y fueron resueltos con gárgolas de caño redondo de 100 de diámetro.