World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Mexico
  5. Boyancé Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Interamerican University / Boyancé Arquitectos

Interamerican University / Boyancé Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 25 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Interamerican University / Boyancé Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Interamerican University / Boyancé Arquitectos, © Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

© Manolo R Solis © Manolo R Solis © Manolo R Solis © Manolo R Solis + 32

  • Architects

    Boyancé Arquitectos

  • Location

    Av. Resurgimiento esq. Av, López Mateos, Campeche, Camp., Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Gerardo Boyancé Ancona

  • Architects in Charge

    Natalie Dager García, Arch. Andree Pasos Dzul

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Manolo R Solis
Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located south-west of the city of Campeche, Campeche, has an area of 4,690.40m², bordered on the north by the main street of the city that borders the sea and a side street on one side, important factor at the time to design, taking into account the orientation and context where it is.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis
Save this picture!
Concept
Concept
Save this picture!
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

The program was solved in an area of 3,000.00m² divided into two levels and a semi-subterranean level of administrative areas, classrooms, and recreational areas. The shape of the irregular terrain was used to create a monolithic building with a central volume subtracted, generating natural lighting, ventilation, and equidistance between the areas. 

Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis
Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

When we realize that traditional corridors are used as social areas, we chose to increase the program with this large central courtyard, around which the whole building unfolds, leaving all the spaces with natural light, privileged vents, and sea views; In the same way, it is used as a recreational area that, when put on a white polycarbonate cover, works as a great natural light lamp.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

The four facades were given a rhythm based on concrete cartels that are opened, closed or rotated depending on the orientation, to respond to the visuals and to the sun. On the southern side of the land, it was proposed to locate the parking lot, placing it in the less privileged part of the land and thus have access in the secondary street so as not to generate traffic problems in the main road.

Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

A green belt was left on the periphery of the building that works as a buffer to outside noise. The topography was used to put a semi-basement of laboratories overlooking the sea. Materials such as apparent concrete, glass, and natural aluminum were used for the low maintenance of the University.

Save this picture!
Sections 1
Sections 1
Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis
Save this picture!
© Manolo R Solis
© Manolo R Solis

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Boyancé Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Mexico
Cite: " Interamerican University / Boyancé Arquitectos" [Universidad Interamericana / Boyancé Arquitectos] 25 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898202/interamerican-university-boyance-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »