  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. HYLA Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Cascading Courts / HYLA Architects

Cascading Courts / HYLA Architects

  • 19:00 - 16 July, 2018
Cascading Courts / HYLA Architects
Cascading Courts / HYLA Architects, © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell © Derek Swalwell + 31

  • Architects

    HYLA Architects

  • Location

    Singapore, Singapore

  • Lead Architects

    Han Loke Kwang

  • Project Team

    Navin Rungsmai, Amanda Goh, Thomas Ong

  • Area

    568.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Derek Swalwell

  • Structural Engineer

    GNG Consultants Pte Ltd

  • Main Contractor

    Praxis Contractors Pte Ltd

  • Landscape Contractor

    Green Forest Landscape Pte Ltd
    More Specs Less Specs
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

Text description provided by the architects. A series of cascading courts between the house and the party wall forms the basis by which this semi- detached house is organized. From the outside one is scarcely able to see these courtyards due to the screeining and deep shadows. The courtyards are covered with a glass roof and timber pergola, which makes them pretty much all weather spaces. Indeed they are open at the ends and that makes it a very breezy space and house which is ideal for our hot tropical climate.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The exterior elevations have an almost Japanese simplicity with the vertical timber screens and off form concrete walls. The timber screens gives the upper level bedrooms privacy from the road. At the entrance, one is greeted by a cascading water feature with an upper level planter. The main living areas on the ground level open to a bamboo garden on the side. The family room on the second level is a double volume space which fronts the main courtyard with a feature tree set in a middle of a water feature. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

About this office
HYLA Architects
Office

