Cascading Courts / HYLA Architects

Architects HYLA Architects

Location Singapore, Singapore

Lead Architects Han Loke Kwang

Project Team Navin Rungsmai, Amanda Goh, Thomas Ong

Area 568.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Structural Engineer GNG Consultants Pte Ltd

Main Contractor Praxis Contractors Pte Ltd

Landscape Contractor Green Forest Landscape Pte Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A series of cascading courts between the house and the party wall forms the basis by which this semi- detached house is organized. From the outside one is scarcely able to see these courtyards due to the screeining and deep shadows. The courtyards are covered with a glass roof and timber pergola, which makes them pretty much all weather spaces. Indeed they are open at the ends and that makes it a very breezy space and house which is ideal for our hot tropical climate.

The exterior elevations have an almost Japanese simplicity with the vertical timber screens and off form concrete walls. The timber screens gives the upper level bedrooms privacy from the road. At the entrance, one is greeted by a cascading water feature with an upper level planter. The main living areas on the ground level open to a bamboo garden on the side. The family room on the second level is a double volume space which fronts the main courtyard with a feature tree set in a middle of a water feature.