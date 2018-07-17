World
Tägern / Urben Seyboth AG

  • 02:00 - 17 July, 2018
Tägern / Urben Seyboth AG
Tägern / Urben Seyboth AG, © Bruno Helbling Fotografie
© Bruno Helbling Fotografie

© Bruno Helbling Fotografie © Bruno Helbling Fotografie © Bruno Helbling Fotografie © Bruno Helbling Fotografie + 13

  • Architects

    Urben Seyboth AG

  • Location

    Zürich, Switzerland

  • Construction management

    D. Urben

  • Civil engineer

    Ingenieurbüro W. Glaser

  • Building physics & acoustics

    GS Bauphysik & Akustik GmbH

  • Building technology

    FG Haustechnik GmbH

  • Electrical engineer

    Melcom AG

  • Area

    310.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Bruno Helbling Fotografie
© Bruno Helbling Fotografie
© Bruno Helbling Fotografie

Text description provided by the architects. This single family house from the 60ies is a fine contemporary witness of the avant-garde at that time. The then usual mix of plastered masonry and concrete is skillfully applied and shows a lot of perfect details.

© Bruno Helbling Fotografie
© Bruno Helbling Fotografie
Plan
Plan
© Bruno Helbling Fotografie
© Bruno Helbling Fotografie

Along the process a great deal of attention was turned to the preservation of the facade whilst completely renovating the interior of the house.

© Bruno Helbling Fotografie
© Bruno Helbling Fotografie

The floor plans were adjusted to the clients' needs and a complete energetic restoration was carried out. Bathrooms, kitchen, all surfaces and carpenter work were renewed.

© Bruno Helbling Fotografie
© Bruno Helbling Fotografie

Urben Seyboth AG
