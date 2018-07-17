Tägern / Urben Seyboth AG

-
Architects
-
LocationZürich, Switzerland
-
Construction managementD. Urben
-
Civil engineerIngenieurbüro W. Glaser
-
Building physics & acousticsGS Bauphysik & Akustik GmbH
-
Building technologyFG Haustechnik GmbH
-
Electrical engineerMelcom AG
-
Area310.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
Text description provided by the architects. This single family house from the 60ies is a fine contemporary witness of the avant-garde at that time. The then usual mix of plastered masonry and concrete is skillfully applied and shows a lot of perfect details.
Along the process a great deal of attention was turned to the preservation of the facade whilst completely renovating the interior of the house.
The floor plans were adjusted to the clients' needs and a complete energetic restoration was carried out. Bathrooms, kitchen, all surfaces and carpenter work were renewed.