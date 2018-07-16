Casino Estudiantes Casa Central UC / OMN Arquitectos

+ 30

Architects OMN Arquitectos

Location Av Libertador Bernardo O'Higgins 340, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile

Architect in charge Osvaldo Muñoz Nordenflycht

Collaborator Architects Rodolfo Guajardo, Christian Jorquera

Client Dirección de Infraestructura, Pontificia Universidad Católica

Area 900.0 m2

Project Year 2012

Photography Felipe Díaz Contardo

Manufacturers Loading...

Constructor GHG constructora

Structural Calculation Patricio Bertholet Muñoz

Air conditioning José Castillo

Electricity Claudio Bustos

Sanitary Juan Olcay, Héctor Valenzuela. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The UC Student Casino located in the Law courtyard of the Casa Central Campus of the Pontificia Universidad Católica is a 2-story glazed pavilion, with a terrace on its roof that acts in contrast to the heritage building to which it is attached, welcoming the casino dining sector. A double interior height gives space continuity to the corridor that comes from the north.

The transparency of the volume allows the generation of a direct relationship between the interior and the exterior on the first floor, trying to reinforce the spatial qualities of an open space.

From the second and third floors, important visual relationships with the foliage of the trees are established, allowing the students to take full advantage of the benefits that these species provide in terms of thermal, visual comfort and their undeniable contribution to the views.

The pavilion is made of light materials, mainly steel and glass, pursuing a concept of transparency and lightness so as not to compete with the existing heritage building, but with the objective of joining in a respectful and subtle way.

Around it, prefabricated planters and benches were designed with an active perimeter use in mind considering the intensity of use of the courtyard. On the south facade there is an external staircase through which you can access the roof terrace.