All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. xian Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Courtyard House in the North Cashijiang / xian Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Courtyard House in the North Cashijiang / xian Architects

  • 22:00 - 4 August, 2018
Courtyard House in the North Cashijiang / xian Architects
Courtyard House in the North Cashijiang / xian Architects, © Ting Bai
© Ting Bai

© Ting Bai

  • Architects

    xian Architects

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Principal Architect

    Yanshi Wang

  • Structural Engineer

    Su Liu

  • Area

    430.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ting Bai
© Ting Bai
© Ting Bai

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on a secluded corner of Cashikou village，which is located within a mountainous area embraced by a forest of chestnut trees. Walking towards the north one could reach the Great Wall and cliff inscriptions. The Cashikou Great Wall lies on the peak of the north-eastern mountain, which you can see from Cashijiang.

© Ting Bai
© Ting Bai
Section
Section
© Ting Bai
© Ting Bai

The site contains a farm house facing south, with low walls separating the inner and outer courtyard. The principal house was built in 1970s, and its five-bay contains one living room and two bedrooml, with a rather broad proportion. Its bricks, woodwork and roof are also all made with the finest local craft.

© Ting Bai
© Ting Bai

Originally, the interior walls and ceilings were all covered with paper. Papers were also plastered on windows. With the use of heated kang, it can well survive a severe winter. The 80 cm projecting cornice ensures sufficient sunlight in winter and a cool interior in summer.It is a great honor to renovate this supreme principal house in the mountains.

1F plan
1F plan

Besides the principal house, other buildings in the inner courtyard are all newly constructed. By sinking the courtyard, decreasing the depth of the building, and lowering the cornice, the design ensures the wideness of northern farm houses while maintaining the grandeur of the main building.

© Ting Bai
© Ting Bai

In the outer courtyard, the original vegetable sheds and fields are transformed into resting platform and gardens. On the east side, the original storage is changed into a workshop and a tea room. On the platform of the outer courtyard, the water sink is lifted as if suggesting a sort of ritual.

© Ting Bai
© Ting Bai
2F plan
2F plan
© Ting Bai
© Ting Bai

As a small-scale building located within the large-scale environment with 50 years of history, we hope the building could have an intrinsic and sophisticated response to both its interior and exterior conditions.

© Ting Bai
© Ting Bai

xian Architects
Cite: "Courtyard House in the North Cashijiang / xian Architects" 04 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898118/courtyard-house-in-the-north-cashijiang-xian-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ting Bai

北方的院子·擦石匠 / 氙建筑

北方的院子·擦石匠 / 氙建筑