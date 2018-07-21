GroupGSA Designs a Double Helix-Inspired Building for iCarbonX Headquarters in China

Australia-based GroupGSA’s recent design for iCarbonX’s Super Headquarters in Shenzhen, China has been dubbed “outstanding” by the competition’s jurors. The firm was invited to submit an entry which explored iCarbonX’s goal to “build an ecosystem of digital life based on a combination of an individual’s biological, behavioral and psychological data, the Internet, and artificial intelligence.”

The two towers mirror the double helix structure of DNA with the twisting form and connecting balcony spaces. The balconies are heavily landscaped gardens, which add a sense of serenity to the design. The building houses a multitude of workspaces, long connecting corridors, and circulating balconies. Large windows and perforated panels are used to flood the interior with natural light.

GroupGSA Principal Alina Valcare commented on the project, saying, “Our core aim was to connect experience, data, and people through this design. iCarbonX is taking steps into an uncharted new future in medical science and we wanted to create a space that reflected the scale and ambition of their truly innovative mission.”

News via: GroupGSA