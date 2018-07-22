GroupGSA Wins Competition for the 2022 Winter Olympics Four Seasons Reception Center in China

GroupGSA's design for the Four Seasons Reception Center in Chongli, Zhanjiakou, China, where the 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted, has been announced as the winning bid. The building will be used as the main information center for all of the activities that will occur at the ski resort during the Olympic Games.

The 4,610 square-meter project will be located at the main entrance of the resort and will act as a connection between the surrounding mountains and the snow tracks. The reception center will offer visitors panoramic views of the site and surrounding landscapes.

The design draws on a contrast between fire and ice, which represents the resort’s two major tourist seasons. The climate in the area quickly changes from hot summers to cold winters, thus this idea was implemented into the design of the façade. Construction for the center is expected to be completed by December 2018.

News via GroupGSA