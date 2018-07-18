World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. These Alabama Architecture Students are Designing and Building Low-Cost Homes for Rural America

These Alabama Architecture Students are Designing and Building Low-Cost Homes for Rural America

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
These Alabama Architecture Students are Designing and Building Low-Cost Homes for Rural America
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

Rural Studio, a student-centered design/build program at Auburn University’s College of Architecture, Design and Construction, has announced a collaboration with the mortgage loan company Fannie Mae to support the school’s 20K Initiative. This initiative continues to contribute to the development of "beautiful, healthy and resilient houses that afford financially vulnerable homeowners the ability to live in dignity, security and well within their means."

As a means to address the shortage of affordable housing in the U.S., the research produced from this collaboration with Fannie Mae is being shared with educational institutions industry groups. Auburn University is also providing funding for the initiative through a grant to "further strengthen the collaboration with Fannie Mae, as well as support the development of additional stakeholder collaborations."

© Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley © Timothy Hursley Courtesy of Auburn University Rural Studio + 7

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

By integrating teaching, research and service, the 20K Initiative improves lives in Alabama and around the country, brings quality, sustainable home ownership to citizens and builds stronger communities.
-Steven Leath, President of Auburn University

The ultimate goal behind the 20K Initiative is the eventual "creation of a National Institute for Rural Prosperity, whose mission will be the transformation of rural America."

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley
Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley
© Timothy Hursley

To date, Rural Studio has designed and built 22 homes through the 20K Initiative and has completed more than 200 projects. While enrolled in the program, the students "work within the community to define solutions, fundraise, design and, ultimately, build" projects.

Save this picture!
© Timothy Hursley. Image Courtesy of Auburn University Rural Studio
© Timothy Hursley. Image Courtesy of Auburn University Rural Studio

News via: Auburn University Rural Studio

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Collin Abdallah
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "These Alabama Architecture Students are Designing and Building Low-Cost Homes for Rural America" 18 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898105/these-alabama-architecture-students-are-designing-and-building-low-cost-homes-for-rural-america/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »