These Alabama Architecture Students are Designing and Building Low-Cost Homes for Rural America

Rural Studio, a student-centered design/build program at Auburn University’s College of Architecture, Design and Construction, has announced a collaboration with the mortgage loan company Fannie Mae to support the school’s 20K Initiative. This initiative continues to contribute to the development of "beautiful, healthy and resilient houses that afford financially vulnerable homeowners the ability to live in dignity, security and well within their means."

As a means to address the shortage of affordable housing in the U.S., the research produced from this collaboration with Fannie Mae is being shared with educational institutions industry groups. Auburn University is also providing funding for the initiative through a grant to "further strengthen the collaboration with Fannie Mae, as well as support the development of additional stakeholder collaborations."

By integrating teaching, research and service, the 20K Initiative improves lives in Alabama and around the country, brings quality, sustainable home ownership to citizens and builds stronger communities.

-Steven Leath, President of Auburn University

The ultimate goal behind the 20K Initiative is the eventual "creation of a National Institute for Rural Prosperity, whose mission will be the transformation of rural America."

To date, Rural Studio has designed and built 22 homes through the 20K Initiative and has completed more than 200 projects. While enrolled in the program, the students "work within the community to define solutions, fundraise, design and, ultimately, build" projects.

