Cadena + Asociados Concept Design Headquarters / Cadena Concept Design

+ 20

Architects Cadena + Asociados Concept Design

Location Eje Exterior 14, Local 1, 2 y 18, Vía Cordillera, Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, CP 66196, Mexico

Author architects Ignacio Cadena – Ana Ledinich

Construction Fernando Vázquez

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs The Raws

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. CADENA CONCEPT DESIGN ® new headquarters space in industrial Monterrey Mexico, was carefully designed to make function and concept speak of one single language. A project inspired by the idea and understanding that designers are scientists & intuitive beings at the same time, this dual condition is translated by the use of only black & white along with the use of two basic materials, terrazzo and steel.

This bi-chromatic condition allows for a set of rules that create a macro perception of the interior space as a whole, while building micro-universes on each of the users personal spaces, “You can create your own micro-cosmos as long as black & white objects are part of it”. The container becomes container of worlds, and these worlds build individual spirit and collective integrated identity to the interior space.

Black & white no longer speak of two isolated ideas, united become a set of codes that speak of balance, yin yang, heat and cold, good and evil, past and present, light and shadows, among many other ideas that make the human condition understood as experiences that collide but complement each other.