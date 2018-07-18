World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Mexico
  5. Cadena + Asociados Concept Design
  6. 2018
  7. Cadena + Asociados Concept Design Headquarters / Cadena Concept Design

Cadena + Asociados Concept Design Headquarters / Cadena Concept Design

  • 11:00 - 18 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cadena + Asociados Concept Design Headquarters / Cadena Concept Design
Save this picture!
Cadena + Asociados Concept Design Headquarters / Cadena Concept Design, © The Raws
© The Raws

© The Raws © The Raws © The Raws © The Raws + 20

  • Architects

    Cadena + Asociados Concept Design

  • Location

    Eje Exterior 14, Local 1, 2 y 18, Vía Cordillera, Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, CP 66196, Mexico

  • Author architects

    Ignacio Cadena – Ana Ledinich

  • Construction

    Fernando Vázquez

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    The Raws
Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws
Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Text description provided by the architects. CADENA CONCEPT DESIGN ® new headquarters space in industrial Monterrey Mexico, was carefully designed to make function and concept speak of one single language. A project inspired by the idea and understanding that designers are scientists & intuitive beings at the same time, this dual condition is translated by the use of only black & white along with the use of two basic materials, terrazzo and steel.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws
Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

This bi-chromatic condition allows for a set of rules that create a macro perception of the interior space as a whole, while building micro-universes on each of the users personal spaces, “You can create your own micro-cosmos as long as black & white objects are part of it”. The container becomes container of worlds, and these worlds build individual spirit and collective integrated identity to the interior space. 

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

Black & white no longer speak of two isolated ideas, united become a set of codes that speak of balance, yin yang, heat and cold, good and evil, past and present, light and shadows, among many other ideas that make the human condition understood as experiences that collide but complement each other.

Save this picture!
© The Raws
© The Raws

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Cadena + Asociados Concept Design
Office

Products:

Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Mexico
Cite: "Cadena + Asociados Concept Design Headquarters / Cadena Concept Design" [Cadena + Asociados Concept Design Headquarters / Cadena Concept Design] 18 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898090/cadena-plus-asociados-concept-design-headquarters-cadena-concept-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »