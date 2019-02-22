World
Aguçadoura House / Raulino Silva Arquitecto

  • 12:00 - 22 February, 2019
Aguçadoura House / Raulino Silva Arquitecto
Aguçadoura House / Raulino Silva Arquitecto, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado

  • Architects

    Raulino Silva Arquitecto

  • Location

    Povoa de Varzim, Portugal

  • Category

    Houses

  • Team

    Raulino Silva, Daniela Amorim, João Mendes, Hélder Silva, Jorge Dias, Cátia Sampaio, Giulia Pecorari, Marco Camilletti

  • Area

    210.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    João Morgado
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. Aguçadoura House is located in a small allotment in a bathing village with the same name in the north of Portugal. Taking advantage of the unique climatic conditions and soil quality the surroundings are also known for having many greenhouses used for growing vegetables.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Ground Floor Plan and Elevations
Ground Floor Plan and Elevations
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Over the years the allotment had a slow growth so there are still some empty allocations near Aguçadoura House. The plot is a combination of two parcels of land being that the house occupies only one and the other one is for the garden. However, there is a shared porch that can be used for car parking placed between the two parcels.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Since there is still no other construction next to the house, it was important to treat the blind gable as the remain facades of the building and give it a cohesive appearance using the same materials and sharp finishing. The entrance to the house is made by a few steps which take us to a small atrium. From that, we have access to the living room facing both North and West, the kitchen facing South and a small bathroom. We still have access to the main aisle and the stairs.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Downstairs we have the garage, a space shared by the laundry and technical area and a small bathroom. In the upper floor, there are two bedrooms, one facing South and another facing West, sharing the same bathroom and a suite. The suite is organized with an illuminated vestibule which connects the bedroom facing North, the closet, and the bathroom.

© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Raulino Silva Arquitecto
Raulino Silva Arquitecto
Office

Concrete

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Aguçadoura House / Raulino Silva Arquitecto" [Casa Aguçadoura / Raulino Silva Arquitecto] 22 Feb 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898085/agucadoura-house-raulino-silva-arquitecto/> ISSN 0719-8884

