World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Mexico
  5. Leap
  6. 2017
  7. LEAP Headquarters / Leap

LEAP Headquarters / Leap

  • 11:00 - 19 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
LEAP Headquarters / Leap
Save this picture!
LEAP Headquarters / Leap, © Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea © Lorena Darquea + 30

  • Architects

    Leap

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

  • Design Team

    Fergie Flores, Sergio Navarro Ruíz, Oscar González Martín, Jorge Carrillo Gutiérrez, Gustavo Trujillo, Alejandro González Arellano, Charles Marceau Lamy, Erick Fong, Isaías Romero Vargas.

  • Design Department Head

    Rafael Canales Leiva

  • Design Principals

    Heriberto Hernández Ochoa, Carlos Villaseñor Núñez, Raúl Juárez Perezlete

  • Area

    250.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

                LEAP Laboratorio en Arquitectura Progresiva is an architectural firm working from Guadalajara, Mexico since the year 2001 and has a new office space. The house where their creative space was built is a 40 years old house that is a couple of lots to the north of the headquarters of MTQ, a leader company in the A/E/C sector, specialized on the technical and engineering aspects of architectural projects and a strategic partner of LEAP since its beginnings. When the property came into the real estate market it was a natural choice to acquire the house because its location just some meters away from MTQ. The house had always been used as a private residence, with a medium sized backyard and a terrace. The project recycled the bedrooms in the upper level as private office spaces, the former space for dining on the first floor was transformed into the new meeting room, minor transformations were made to convert the kitchen into the office reception, and in the backyard a new black metallic box was built, it is the workshop space where the architectural projects are carried out. At the end of the workshop space, a transparent division gives privacy to the principals of the studio.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA

                The house is clearly divided into two complementary components, the first body is for administrative and more traditional style office space, and the second component is for the creative tasks, a think box where ideas are born, discussed, distilled and condensed into realities through architectural projects. One of the challenges posed by this interpretation of the office space (as two bodies working in coordination) was how to deal with the connection between both components. The solution was to create a mirrored passage, a long walking corridor where the user sees himself reflected into a black infinity of images and could change its state of mind from the daily administrative tasks into the state of mind of a creative space, the passage is a liminal space, a rabbit hole after which another reality is waiting. Once the user has gone through the mirrored corridor it is confronted to a black box, a platonic black volume with no apparent windows or doors, the metallic screen appears to be solid hiding the working space inside. The workshop is a clear space with natural light filtered through the metallic screen making the space friendly for computer use, two large tables partition the space into three interconnected areas where LEAP´s collaborators work, and at the rear end of the workshop a private working area is where the principals of the studio interact with the team.

Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
Save this picture!
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Leap
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Mexico
Cite: "LEAP Headquarters / Leap" 19 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898083/leap-headquarters-leap/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »