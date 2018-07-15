World
  7. Chuan's Kitchen / INFINITY NIDE

Chuan's Kitchen / INFINITY NIDE

  • 18:00 - 15 July, 2018
Chuan's Kitchen / INFINITY NIDE
Chuan's Kitchen / INFINITY NIDE, Bamboo waving stretching through the space. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba
Bamboo waving stretching through the space. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba

Dim light matches concrete furnishing. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba Passage from entrance to interior. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba Bamboo waving stretching through the space. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba Bamboo waving detail. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba + 9

  • Interiors Designers

    INFINITY NIDE

  • Location

    4/F, Poly Canal Palza, Foshan, Guangdong, China

  • Director

    Xiaowen Wang

  • Project Team

    Ruimin Wu, Jiaxun Xue, Yanqiu Lin, Zhirui Huang

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba

  • Construction

    Shanghai Yuanhe Construction Co Ltd.

  • Bamboo-Weaving Artists

    Guihua Zhai, Baijn Wei, Qianxing Liu, Libin Song, Donglan Xu, Pan Liu, Junxi Liu

  • Client

    Guangzhou ABO Food & Beverage Management Co., Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Passage in dining area. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba
Passage in dining area. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba

Text description provided by the architects. As bamboo is the most common material and symbolic extraction of Sichuan culture, the restaurant takes Sichuan Qingshen’s Bamboo-weaving Art as the medium and carries out the intangible culture of Sichuan with tangible material. How will a restaurant contains contemporary folk art that rooted in traditional culture grow upright and unafraid on this land, where the rupture of ancient and modern cultures long exists? The inheritance and re-creation of intangible cultural heritage of traditional culture is the key.

Bamboo waving detail. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba
Bamboo waving detail. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba

We’ve made vast and profound field research, ranging from Sichuan cuisine to culture of Shu (Sichuan) area, and tried to reconnect the rupture. Bamboo is the most common material and symbolic extraction of Sichuan culture, the restaurant carries out the intangible culture with tangible material. Bamboo-weaving stretching through the space and cuisine with hearty flavor satisfy both appetite and spirit. The dim light matches concrete furnishing, reflecting the coexistence of elegance and vulgarity of Sichuan cuisine. Joined by the communicators, users and viewers of culture with thousands of years of history, the contemporary aesthetics of traditional delicacy is now taking shape.

Layout plan
Layout plan

Due to the international circulation of commodities, good-looking and quality products are within reach and updating rapidly while traditional handicrafts, such as Sichuan Qingshen’s Bamboo-weaving Art, are time-consuming in fabrication and out-of-style in shape. With the unitary business model that has fallen behind the industry, traditional handicrafts have been eliminated to the bottom of the commodity chain for long, which resulted in struggled survival of folk artists and craftsmen.

Bar. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba
Bar. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba

Traditional folk art needs a viable business model that helps it complete the commercial transformation and return to the public in a new and contemporary form, so as to gain further growth and development in social public space. The real masters of folk arts were invited to the restaurant in Foshan for hand-making traditional Sichuan Qingshen’s Bamboo-weaving on site, which is probably the world’s largest handmade bamboo-weaving decoration. When the traditional folk art is blooming in the modern commercial space, catering industry is therefore infused with the soul of innovation.

Passage from entrance to interior. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba
Passage from entrance to interior. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba

Living in the unenlightened environment of planned physical reproduction as well as almost sterilized spiritual reproduction, for the first time ever in their lives, the aged craftsmen stepped out of mountains, took a plane to a city they might have not even heard about, looked out to the sea with their own eyes, hand-made traditional bamboo-weaving on site. All for creating a restaurant out of folk art —— ‘Chuan’s Kitchen’.

Bamboo waving stretching through the space. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba
Bamboo waving stretching through the space. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba

Recently, the restaurant “Chuan’s Kitchen”, designed by ∞ Mind, was awarded the Red Dot: Best of Best in the category of “Interior Architecture and Interior Design” and shortlisted by the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2018. Not long before, this project had also won iF Design Award 2018 in the category of “Interior Architecture”.

Dim light matches concrete furnishing. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba
Dim light matches concrete furnishing. Image © Haochang Cao, Songyang Ba

About this office
INFINITY NIDE
Office

Cite: "Chuan's Kitchen / INFINITY NIDE" 15 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898049/chuans-kitchen-infinity-nide/> ISSN 0719-8884

