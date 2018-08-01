World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Cannon Design
  6. 2017
  7. Uber EMEA Headquarters / Assembly Design Studio + Cannon Design

Uber EMEA Headquarters / Assembly Design Studio + Cannon Design

  • 05:00 - 1 August, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Uber EMEA Headquarters / Assembly Design Studio + Cannon Design
Save this picture!
Uber EMEA Headquarters / Assembly Design Studio + Cannon Design, © Jasper Sanidad
© Jasper Sanidad

© Jasper Sanidad © Jasper Sanidad © Jasper Sanidad © Jasper Sanidad + 17

  • Architects

    Assembly Design Studio, Cannon Design

  • Location

    Amsterdam, The Netherlands

  • Architect of Record

    Tetris Design and Build

  • Design Team

    Liz Guerrero, Denise Cherry, Michelle Richter, Megan Sveiven, David Hunter, Courtney DeWalt, Jeorge Jordan, Sarah Dziuba, Colleen Masusako, Dion Dekker

  • Area

    8300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jasper Sanidad

      • Project Management

        JLL

      • General Contractor

        Tetris Design and Build

      • MEP Consultant

        Smits van Burgst

      • Structural Engineer

        Zonnefeld Ingenieurs

      • Lighting Consultant

        Smits van Burgst

      • Millwork

        Harmeling Interieurconcepten

      • Consultant

        Hospitality Group

      • LEED Consultant

        BREEAM Consultant/ DGMR

      • Graphic Design

        Assembly Design Studio

      • Furniture Dealer

        Ahrend

      • Sub-Contractor

        InZee

      • AV Consultant

        System Video

      • Stair Sub-Contractor

        AllStairs Graphic
        • More Specs Less Specs
      Save this picture!
      © Jasper Sanidad
      © Jasper Sanidad

      Text description provided by the architects. With services offered in more than 65 countries and over 450 cities worldwide, Uber is one of the tech industry’s fastest global expansions. The key to Uber’s rapid globalization was to “think local to expand global”. In 2017, Uber moved and expanded their EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam to establish a global presence, connect people and cultures, and understand the ever-evolving markets around them.

      Save this picture!
      © Jasper Sanidad
      © Jasper Sanidad

      As design lead on the project, Assembly Design Studio worked with Uber to create an international office in Amsterdam that celebrates and embraces the diversity and culture of their global community. While still incorporating Uber’s core values of grounded, populist, inspiring, highly evolved, and elevated, the EMEA headquarters reflects the pulse and influences of Amsterdam while highlighting different regions of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. What emerged was a fusion of colors, materials, and patterns that perfectly expresses the notion of bringing people together.

      Save this picture!
      © Jasper Sanidad
      © Jasper Sanidad

      The space is built around the concept of activity-based working. There are no assigned seats, instead employees are placed within team-based neighborhoods. Each neighborhood is multi-functional and akin to a small office. There is an opportunity to personalize, an opportunity to come together in a comfortable setting, and an opportunity to meet formally all within the open environment. Featured in every neighborhood is at least one “mantle,” a simple but warm way to allow each team to collectively personalize their space.

      Save this picture!
      © Jasper Sanidad
      © Jasper Sanidad

      Woven throughout the space is a complex network of places to meet and work. Every style of collaboration is represented from casual lounge spaces to tucked away hubs overlooking the canals, from an espresso bar to a restaurant. The diversity of space doesn’t end with collaboration and meeting spaces. The designers sought to incorporate how each person transitions and works throughout the day, by creating different experiences and alternative types of postures while working from standing work top tables to semi-private nooks to walking paths.

      Save this picture!
      © Jasper Sanidad
      © Jasper Sanidad

      Visible throughout the atrium is a central staircase that acts as a connective spine between all four floors. The green, concentric rings, inspired by Amsterdam’s canals, spiral upward and become a central gathering point at each floor landing. Clean lines, timeless materials, and local products are core to the Dutch design and bridges the surrounding neighborhoods and regions together.

      Save this picture!
      © Jasper Sanidad
      © Jasper Sanidad

      The EMEA regions are expressed on each floor by richly, colored hues that also serve as a wayfinding guide. The palette for each was determined by the natural colors of its region - bright, rich blues of the Mediterranean; warm, inviting yellows of the Middle East; lush, vibrant greens of Western Europe. Every wall is moment of inspiration and is as rich as the backgrounds and diversity of the people who work here.

      Save this picture!
      Floor Plan
      Floor Plan

      Uber wanted to establish a sense of community throughout their workspace by placing a restaurant on the ground floor, putting it front and center. The layout is open with a variety of seating arrangements, and the materials are reminiscent of the cobblestones and bricks lining the portals and retail shops along the streets of Amsterdam. “We wanted to make this space feel comfortable, where employees could come together. Uber’s culture at their EMEA headquarters is welcoming and has become a true melting pot. The teams see real value in taking a pause from their workday to come together over a meal, and we wanted to create a place to continue that tradition in their new space” says Liz Guerrero, Principal of Assembly.

      Save this picture!
      © Jasper Sanidad
      © Jasper Sanidad

      Uber EMEA’s multi-cultural design story creates a crisp, fresh natural environment that allows every individual from any region feel represented, comfortable, and welcomed. Based around an activity-based work environment with choice of meeting spaces, both formal and informal, tucked away nooks, espresso bar and restaurant, lounge areas, adaptable work postures—the modern, local work environment is transformed within a global context.

      Save this picture!
      © Jasper Sanidad
      © Jasper Sanidad

      View the complete gallery

      Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
      Save this project
      Share in Whatsapp
      About this office
      Cannon Design
      Office
      Assembly Design Studio
      Office

      Products:

      Wood Steel Concrete

      See more:

      Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors The Netherlands
      Cite: "Uber EMEA Headquarters / Assembly Design Studio + Cannon Design" 01 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898048/uber-emea-headquarters-assembly-design-studio-plus-cannon-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

      世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

      想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

      翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »