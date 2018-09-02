TSS House / B+B Associat

+ 16

Architects B+B Associat

Location 31100 Treviso, Province of Treviso, Italy

Lead Architects Marco Bonariol, Renato Bredariol

Area 80.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. B+B Associati realized the project through the demolition of an old residential building, caracterized by irregular geometry, situated at a crossroads of a neighborhood not far away from the old town of Treviso, Italy. The district is caracterized by buildings with different scales and different architectural styles.

TSS House is the reconstruction of the entire pre-existent structure, with the new configuration of two different boxes: the first one on the ground for the car parking and service rooms and the second one above that contains the day and night zones.

On the ground floor there is a minimal and modern foyer with concrete and steel stairs that is flanked by an inclined clear glass window: this is a big cut on the facade on the pricipal street front and caracterizes the design of the entire building.

On the upper floors there are the bedrooms that are connected to a private terrace and a generous living area caracterized by a big glass sliding door. To emphasize the difference between the structures, architects decided to use dirrent materials: white cladding coat for the ground and panels of sintered stone slab for the fisrt and second floor. The final result is a modern architectural sculpture with simple box shapes and great visual impact.

The composition of the plans with few large windows combined with the tecnology of the exterior ventilated facade allowed us to realize a builiding that reaches the highest level of energy performance.

In particular, for the composition and costruction of the principal dark volume B+B Associati used large stone panels of gres ceramic, made to measure, to define the exterior pattern.