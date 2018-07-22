World
Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab.

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. CU+AR ESTUDIO
  6. 2018
  7. The Collector's House / CU+AR ESTUDIO

The Collector's House / CU+AR ESTUDIO

  • 09:00 - 22 July, 2018
The Collector's House / CU+AR ESTUDIO
The Collector's House / CU+AR ESTUDIO, © JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

© JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio + 17

  • Architect

    CU+AR ESTUDIO

  • Location

    Paute, Ecuador

  • Architect in charge

    Santiago Cuenca, Gabriel Arias

  • Colaborador

    Wilson Andrade

  • Area

    550.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographer

    JAG Studio, Courtesy of CU+AR ESTUDIO
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. El objetivo fue crear una vivienda moderna ejemplar, de cuatro dormitorios en un terreno sin pendientes significativas a orillas del río Paute. La vivienda está dispuesta en el terreno en forma de “U” encerrando entre sus brazos laterales a la zona social con la intensión de dirigir las visuales hacia las montañas andinas, las mismas que se van perdiendo hacia el Oeste, creando interesantes atmósferas al interior de la vivienda, gracias a los matices de colores que presentan los atardeceres.

Cortesía de CU+AR ESTUDIO
Cortesía de CU+AR ESTUDIO

The objective of the project was to create an exemplary modern house, with four rooms, in a site without a significant topography near the Paute River. The house is established in a U shape land, closing in its lateral arms the social area with the intention of leading the views toward the Andean Mountains, which disappear to the west, creating interesting atmospheres inside the home because of the color shades that are presented by the sunset.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

One of the fundamental requirements of the project was the creation of a space dedicated to the exposition of classical vehicles and collection artifacts; for this reason, the proposal poses this space as a protagonist of the project, which integrates all house spaces and can be admired from any place of the house.

Elevations 02
Elevations 02

The volumetric composition presents a series of incisions that articulate different functions of the house, providing natural light to all spaces. Those areas are arranged by a steel constructive system and a modulation of 1.5 m. in all inside sides with structural grids at 6 and 3 meters. These structural grids are in both inside and outside of the house in order to give clarity and arrangement to the different functions of the house and to the volumetric composition that contains it.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan

The house in general offers a direct dialogue between functionalism and nature, and it is framed in every space of the house. Also, a tree marks a transition between the social area and the space dedicated to/ for the classic cars, this tree located in the heart of the project goes thought the building and integrates both visual and physical to /with the exterior landscape. This means that,  in line with the sacred spaces, the house provokes in its atmosphere something spiritual because of peace and tranquility that nature provides, water and light that enter in the house through deep holes, providing several color shades.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The house is for people with free spirit because of its atmosphere, it is its subtlety and eloquence of having arranged strategic windows and holes which frame us the outside and allow us to discover different visuals like postcards that the nature creates along the day.

© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Cite: "The Collector's House / CU+AR ESTUDIO" [La Casa del Coleccionista / CU+AR ESTUDIO] 22 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898045/the-collectors-house-cu-plus-ar-estudio/> ISSN 0719-8884

