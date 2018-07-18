Social and Cultural Center in Giromagny / Malcotti Roussey Architectes + Thierry Gheza

+ 31

Text description provided by the architects. The building is part of the military wasteland requalification project leads by the city Giromagny. It is placed on the orthogonal grid of the ancient barrack, that will be rehabillited soon. He is located on the exact place of the old administration building and the ancient stables whose subsist slight traces.

On its west side, the site is borded by a large parc located in center of the city, browse by a little river « La savoureuse », who give it name to the building. The social center is the point of convergence of many hiking trail, and ways connected to the city-center are created to allow soft modes of transport.

Built on two floors, the project wraps a preexisting little theater built since 1980s. He is absorbed and implanted at the gravity center of the new complex : the theater gives it a cultural value and the complex, in return, allow new potential audience and news activity. The prominence of the roof re-profiled forms the new building's signal.

The project has a great diversity of intergenerational programms : theater, multi-purpose hall for sportive activity, media library, manual work’s and animate's space, place for extended day programm, office space and technical rooms dedicated. Each area as the theater are articulated by one distributive place : the entrance hall, a large and generous double height space. Outside it will be covered and lighty raised in relation to the road : in this way pedestrians are protected of vehicle traffic.

This centered disposition apparatus, enable a perfect optimization of the circulation, an efficience of the plan (short distances) and an easy control. It also allows polarity : the center gathers and works like an hearth. The great compacity of the bulding had allowed to applicate basic’s bioclimatics princips on it and to optimize summer confort and solar gains for every facade (label BBC Effinergie)

A double skin composed by shading devices (material : métal déployé) on the first floor, protects the facade against sun in summer and allows it to pass in the winter. This filters play adds nice variety of perceptions inside and towards the outside. This interval place organises also a space rich of use : weather protection for ground floor, terrace who extends activities on the first floor. Constructive princips: Steel and concrete mixed structure, envelope curtain wall, double skins for south and west facades, shading devices, flat green roof, geothermal energy, heating floors and refreshing.

The entrance hall continue the rigorous logic of the building and unfold to compose a place of multi-purpose : parking, playground, volleyball courts. The strict geometry to this landscape is broken by the repetition games of beacons, that, by the association of the same modules, will morphs into bench, racks bike, simple beacon, or even games. The woods choosed respect the presence of the great linden and black pine, by proposing trees with medium development taken from the local flora. Its also allow to shade and organise the place.