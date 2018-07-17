World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Vietnam
  5. District 1 Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Rin Wedding Studio / District 1 Architects

Rin Wedding Studio / District 1 Architects

  • 01:00 - 17 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rin Wedding Studio / District 1 Architects
Save this picture!
Rin Wedding Studio / District 1 Architects, © Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

  • Architects

    District 1 Architects

  • Location

    Ho Van Hue, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

  • Lead Architects

    Nguyen Thanh Tan

  • Other participants

    Nguyen Thi Thien Thanh, Vu Hong Nhung

  • Area

    78.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Quang Tran
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. The project is about a building 6 meters wide and 13 meters long located on the main street Ho Van Hue, which has a variety of choice in wedding service in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. Although the street is approximately 500 meters long, both sides of it are full of shops specializing in wedding service. Most of them use aluminum panels to decorate the façade and to hang all kinds of advertising signs. Walking on this street, people would feel as if they were walking in a lane full of heavy shapes, high blocks which look like matched boxes standing next to each other.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Architectural design viewpoint:

Urban appearance: the building contributes to the beauty of the city
"Communication": the meaning of communication includes “connection”. When an architectural work exists, it will be influenced by surrounding factors such as climate, neighboring buildings and conversely. Consequently, it is called a two-way relationship.
Material: the materials used to design a building are sound, light, space and materials; especially the sound: the sound of the human inside it, the sound of the wind blowing into the building, the sound of little creatures living in the building, the sound of the raindrops…

Save this picture!
Section Perspective
Section Perspective

Inspired by the woman's curves, the façade of the building looks like a wedding dress. Its front view is on the West side, which means very hot in the afternoon. The solution we have come up with is creating the air mattress in the front of the building in order to reduce direct sunlight exposure to the space used inside.

Transparent polycarbonate sheets are stacked like manyplies, thus, the air can be flushed in and out. Furthermore, each sheet can be adjusted to the tilt angle through the supporter.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The tilt angle of the poly sheets modifies the façade and creates a sense of motion when viewing the building from a great distance.

As a result, the appearance of the building also contributes to the hustle and bustle of the city, makes a positive difference and creates visual appeal. In addition, reducing the cost of using air conditioning in the building.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

In respect of interior, in order to suit the operation of the wedding studio, the requirement is that it must have a reception area, bridal makeup area and showroom for rental wedding dress. However, the space of each floor is quite low and narrow, which accounts for the renovation of the design: only keep the fishbone stairs made of grindstone concrete, remove unnecessary partitions so as to create the widest feeling.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

The ceiling’s design has a 3-dimensional dome and lightning system including a projection light and tiny lights creating star effect. The bride would feel like she is standing under a starry sky when trying wedding dresses

With a view to displaying numerous wedding dresses, we have designed a circular hanger making it easier for customers to choose the best wedding dresses without moving too much.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
District 1 Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Vietnam
Cite: "Rin Wedding Studio / District 1 Architects" 17 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898030/rin-wedding-studio-district-1-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »