World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This Proposed Music Center Honors the Unique Birthplace of Polish Composer Frédéric Chopin

This Proposed Music Center Honors the Unique Birthplace of Polish Composer Frédéric Chopin

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
This Proposed Music Center Honors the Unique Birthplace of Polish Composer Frédéric Chopin
Save this picture!
This Proposed Music Center Honors the Unique Birthplace of Polish Composer Frédéric Chopin, © ELEMENT
© ELEMENT

Located in a small village in Poland, this proposed music center honors the birthplace of famous Polish composer and pianist, Frédéric Chopin. Designed by ELEMENT as a part of an international competition, the Chopin Music Center captures the picturesque landscape of endless forests through "leisure and relaxation."

The Center integrates with the park through window views of Frédéric Chopin's birth house and the surrounding landscape. The proposed international music center utilizes a combination of natural materials and glazing to create a seamless connection with its site. The existing park can be reached by pathways and bridges near the building, prompting visitors to experience the outdoor area.

© ELEMENT © ELEMENT © ELEMENT © ELEMENT + 25

Save this picture!
© ELEMENT
© ELEMENT

The Concert Hall was designed in collaboration with Arau Acustica. The space has a volume of 7,500 cubic meters and a capacity of 600 audience members and 100 musicians. According to the architects, "The shape of the Hall was designed to provide the best acoustic conditions. The glazed wall behind the scene is emphasizing the beautiful context and allows visitors to have a direct view of the park, which becomes a constantly changing scenery."

Save this picture!
© ELEMENT
© ELEMENT
Save this picture!
© ELEMENT
© ELEMENT

The building is divided into three blocks based on function. The central part of the Concert Hall is connected to all necessary functions, as well as a welcoming area with a double-height atrium, a ticket desk, and a cafeteria with leisure spaces. The second block contains the Chamber Hall, including offices and practice rooms, while the third block houses conference, guest, and learning rooms. The three blocks are joined by a glazed corridor which frames the scenery.

Save this picture!
© ELEMENT
© ELEMENT

You can view the winning submission by Polish architects Stelmach & Partners here.

News via: ELEMENT

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Collin Abdallah
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Collin Abdallah. "This Proposed Music Center Honors the Unique Birthplace of Polish Composer Frédéric Chopin" 20 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898025/this-proposed-music-center-honors-the-unique-birthplace-of-polish-composer-frederic-chopin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »