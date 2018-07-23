World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Coffee Shop
  Uruguay
  Taller Capitán
  2018
  La Tostaduría / Taller Capitán

La Tostaduría / Taller Capitán

  11:00 - 23 July, 2018
La Tostaduría / Taller Capitán
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

© Marcos Guiponi

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. La Tostaduría, the coffee as a cult, from roasting to its consumption. A space designed as a whole, furniture, graphic design and art revolve around a single purpose, passion for specialty coffee.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Scheme of roasting
Scheme of roasting

Coffee roaster and specialty coffee shop
The activities that were carried out in the premises were decisive for the design of the premises, on the one hand, the coffee roaster, and on the other, the specialty coffee shop.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Coffee roasting: it was considered as a mini-factory, delimiting cargo mobility routes such as coffee storage. The toast is visible to the public, endowing to the customer for a unique experience.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Specialty coffee shop: It appears as a single and large coffee bar, more than 6 meters that seeks to break into space as the only heavy element. about her all the activities related to the coffee service, as well as a sector dedicated exclusively to the filtered ones.

Scheme of Taller Capitan 01
Scheme of Taller Capitan 01

The general aesthetic has a marked characteristic, with a palette bounded to black, gray and white. The metal painted in black becomes the protagonist of the whole place, all the equipment is enhanced by this resource, thus reinforcing the monochromatic character of it.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

The pre-existing medians were left as they were, incorporating murals of the artist Kill Beef  that made reference to the coffees achieved a very visual impact important.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

All the furniture was designed exclusively for this project, and executed by the same signature Taller Capitán, it was considered as a whole, where the design is applied from the macro even the smallest details, generating the uniformity and empowerment of the idea.

About this office
Taller Capitán
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Uruguay
Cite: "La Tostaduría / Taller Capitán" [La Tostaduría / Taller Capitán] 23 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/898002/la-tostaduria-taller-capitan/> ISSN 0719-8884

