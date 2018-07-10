SOM Receives Planning Permission for Angular Skyscraper in City of London

This morning, planning permission was awarded for the construction of 100 Leadenhall Street, an SOM-designed skyscraper in the eastern cluster of skyscrapers in the City of London. At 263.4 meters tall, the building will be the third tallest in the cluster, trailing only 1 Undershaft (305 meters), which is approved but yet to begin construction, and 22 Bishopsgate (278 meters), which is currently under construction. The Shard, at 310 meters, is also nearby on the south of the river.

Like the Leadenhall Building designed by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, also known as the Cheesegrater, SOM's design tapers to the north in order to protect views of St Paul's Cathedral, resulting in an angular design which is reinforced by the diamond glazing pattern of the facade. The building will dedicate four floors to a viewing gallery, with 360-degree views from the 55th floor and a triple-height gallery with views to the South, East, and West on the 56th floor.

At the ground level, the design includes limestone cladding at its base in deference to the surrounding stone buildings of the area around Leadenhall street, and adds both retail spaces and a number of new public spaces, with a courtyard at the south entrance, an open space at the north entrance, connected by a double-height public lobby. The scheme will also reinstate the eastern churchyard of the adjoining church, St Andrew Undershaft, and introduce pedestrian routes between Leadenhall Street and St Mary Axe and Bury Street.

The sustainability features have also been carefully considered, with the development targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating. In total, the building will add around 121,000 square meters (1.3 million square feet) of office space to the City of London.