World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. C.F. Møller's Green-Centric Proposal Wins Competition for New Train Station in Hamburg

C.F. Møller's Green-Centric Proposal Wins Competition for New Train Station in Hamburg

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
C.F. Møller's Green-Centric Proposal Wins Competition for New Train Station in Hamburg
Save this picture!
C.F. Møller's Green-Centric Proposal Wins Competition for New Train Station in Hamburg, Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects
Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects

Acting both as a “visionary landmark and an urban catalyst,” C.F. Møller Architects’ proposal for a new train station development in Altona, Hamburg, emphasizes the significance of green space within the city’s urban fabric. The project will have several uses, ranging from cafes, restaurants, and shops to offices and fitness centers. Its unique undulating roof landscape “embodies a collective and progressive vision of reinforcing Hamburg’s green credentials.”

Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects + 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects
Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects

Carefully weaving together nature and civic significance, the striking mixed-use development has three core design principles. At the base level, where the project interacts with the public realm, a wide variety of functions hope to encourage activity within the complex. Two large towers offer views of Hamburg for the occupants of its office space and hotel.

The third element - a connective roof landscape - unifies the project’s varying elements. Providing additional green space to the wider local community, the roof also allows the areas below to be used throughout the year for public functions, such as farmers markets and cultural events.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects
Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects

We are really proud that our design has been selected. The project will be a beacon in the future development of the Diebsteich quarter. Our vision is to connect the station, city quarter, hotel and office building with a distinctive green profile, which reflects the green focus of the city of Hamburg. We are looking forward to be working with ProHa Altona.
- Mads Mandrup Hansen, Partner and Architect at C.F. Møller Architects.

C.F. Møller Architects were one of 13 architecture firms invited to enter the international competition and were chosen in part due to their extensive experience on similar projects that combine infrastructure with urban development.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects
Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects
Courtesy of C.F. Møller Architects

News via: C.F. Møller Architects

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
C.F. Møller Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Germany
Cite: Tom Dobbins. "C.F. Møller's Green-Centric Proposal Wins Competition for New Train Station in Hamburg" 15 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897961/cf-mollers-green-centric-proposal-wins-competition-for-new-train-station-in-hamburg/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »