C.F. Møller's Green-Centric Proposal Wins Competition for New Train Station in Hamburg

Acting both as a “visionary landmark and an urban catalyst,” C.F. Møller Architects’ proposal for a new train station development in Altona, Hamburg, emphasizes the significance of green space within the city’s urban fabric. The project will have several uses, ranging from cafes, restaurants, and shops to offices and fitness centers. Its unique undulating roof landscape “embodies a collective and progressive vision of reinforcing Hamburg’s green credentials.”

Carefully weaving together nature and civic significance, the striking mixed-use development has three core design principles. At the base level, where the project interacts with the public realm, a wide variety of functions hope to encourage activity within the complex. Two large towers offer views of Hamburg for the occupants of its office space and hotel.

The third element - a connective roof landscape - unifies the project’s varying elements. Providing additional green space to the wider local community, the roof also allows the areas below to be used throughout the year for public functions, such as farmers markets and cultural events.

We are really proud that our design has been selected. The project will be a beacon in the future development of the Diebsteich quarter. Our vision is to connect the station, city quarter, hotel and office building with a distinctive green profile, which reflects the green focus of the city of Hamburg. We are looking forward to be working with ProHa Altona.

- Mads Mandrup Hansen, Partner and Architect at C.F. Møller Architects.

C.F. Møller Architects were one of 13 architecture firms invited to enter the international competition and were chosen in part due to their extensive experience on similar projects that combine infrastructure with urban development.

Architect C.F. Møller Architects

Area 46500.0 m2

Project Year 2018

