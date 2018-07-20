Arkles Bay Residence / Creative Arch

+ 30

Interior Design Bonham Interior

Builder Ken Wilson Builders Ltd

Engineer Kirk Roberts More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This home in Whangaparaoa is nestled amongst the branches of protected Pohutukawa, looking through greenery to the Wade River as it flows into Arkles Bay. The brief for this project involved a new four-bedroom home, with complete privacy from the street and maximum views over the water. The decision to craft the angular forms of this home answers both of these requirements with a distinctive architectural resolution.

Fulfilling this purpose, vertical metal cladding wraps up and over an enigmatic angular form that sits close to a cliff edge. From the street, glimpses of glazing, living areas, vertical cedar cladding and low-maintenance bagged masonry can be seen from oblique angles. However, the visual impact of the metal cladding cutting through the center of the site draws the eye and provides a sense of the mysterious. The building effortlessly transitions between story heights, anchoring down to the street while opening up to panoramic clifftop views.

To the rear of the site, façades are softened with the careful combination of materials and forms, with generous glazing looking out to the bay. A number of outdoor living areas are apportioned along three edges of the home. These are screened and sheltered to provide protection against prevailing and unpredictable winds.

The angular roof form ties a single story garage to the first-floor bedroom and living spaces, folding gently over the rectangular south-eastern façade. A central stairwell framed by double-height glazing works in tandem with an aligned skylight and void, creating a light well through the heart of the home over an interior garden.