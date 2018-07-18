Les Lumieres a la Campagne / Arch Studio 314

Save this picture! Courtesy of 314 Architecture Studio

Architects Arch Studio 314

Location Athens, Greece

Lead Architect Pavlos Chatziangelidis

Other Participants Giota Chala ,Eve Apodiakou, Alessia Arca, Olga Avgetidou, Alberto Crobe, Denitsa Dincheva, Eleftheria Fatsea, Fransisco Garrido Roca, Javier Golbano Gomiz, Stilliana Haritou, Andrius Keras, Zahari Merdzhanof, Eirini Mpouliou, Dimitrios Panagiotoy, Friny Papadopoulou, Candice Pouzout, Lukas Ramanauskas, Robin Rouillier, Emilija Tekoriute, Andriana Triantafillopoulou, Alessandro Tucci

Area 104.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Courtesy of 314 Architecture Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project turns a 60’s house in Glyfada into an architectural practice. The main idea of the renovation was the creation of an intense contradiction between the existing traditional form of the house and a new contemporary design. Interventions are focusing on materiality, lighting and a new imaginable roof.

Courtesy of 314 Architecture Studio

New materials have been used in a way they underline any damages caused during time passed. Both exterior and interior walls are painted in white oil paint reflecting light and creating intense shadows. Silver curtains are placed in order to separate different rooms/ office spaces which alongside with mirror cladded doors they highlight a futuristic atmosphere. Moreover, a garden delimiting the property is covered by white pebbles supporting the presence of white color in the synthesis while silver ribbons are decorating olive and lemon trees.

Courtesy of 314 Architecture Studio

LED tapes are following the shapes of interior spaces culminating the most precious thing in architecture; the plan, while providing gradient light at the walls. In every room, white light balls are placed embracing a more nostalgic character. A vertical lightweight construction resembling a cage describes an imaginable roof. Following the same romantic direction, the roof floor is painted in magenta color.