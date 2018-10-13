World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Studio Ecoarch
  6. 2017
  7. House NM / Studio Ecoarch

House NM / Studio Ecoarch

  • 09:00 - 13 October, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House NM / Studio Ecoarch
Save this picture!
House NM / Studio Ecoarch, © Marco Reggi photographer
© Marco Reggi photographer

© Marco Reggi photographer © Marco Reggi photographer © Marco Reggi photographer © Marco Reggi photographer + 34

Save this picture!
© Marco Reggi photographer
© Marco Reggi photographer

Text description provided by the architects. The Val Ceresio is, from the environmental point of view, beautiful and rich in vegetation. The house is situated on a slope with the best exposure and opens up the sun and the landscape, making it enter through large windows.

Save this picture!
© Marco Reggi photographer
© Marco Reggi photographer
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marco Reggi photographer
© Marco Reggi photographer

The solid base, designed with wooden X- LAM and natural materials, is a compact form and pure, carved with the decision by the cuts that organize the entrance, the double-height loggia, the terrace and characterize prospects.

Save this picture!
© Marco Reggi photographer
© Marco Reggi photographer

The dialogue between the white plaster and wooden surfaces is a tribute to the immediate vernacular architecture around even if, as in other projects of the studio, without any form of mimicry.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The absence of a basement, the containment of the area dedicated to cars and downstream with a simple shade structure, the formation of a garden full of native woody species with dry stone terraces and the planned roof characterize the green-conscious integration into the landscape of this house of generous proportions.

Save this picture!
© Marco Reggi photographer
© Marco Reggi photographer

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Ecoarch
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "House NM / Studio Ecoarch" 13 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897956/house-nm-studio-ecoarch/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream