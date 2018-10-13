House NM / Studio Ecoarch

+ 34

Text description provided by the architects. The Val Ceresio is, from the environmental point of view, beautiful and rich in vegetation. The house is situated on a slope with the best exposure and opens up the sun and the landscape, making it enter through large windows.

The solid base, designed with wooden X- LAM and natural materials, is a compact form and pure, carved with the decision by the cuts that organize the entrance, the double-height loggia, the terrace and characterize prospects.

The dialogue between the white plaster and wooden surfaces is a tribute to the immediate vernacular architecture around even if, as in other projects of the studio, without any form of mimicry.

The absence of a basement, the containment of the area dedicated to cars and downstream with a simple shade structure, the formation of a garden full of native woody species with dry stone terraces and the planned roof characterize the green-conscious integration into the landscape of this house of generous proportions.