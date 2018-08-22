World
Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab.

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. India
  5. Arun Nalapat Architects
  6. 2013
  7. Zion Hills Golf County Clubhouse / Arun Nalapat Architects

Zion Hills Golf County Clubhouse / Arun Nalapat Architects

  • 21:00 - 22 August, 2018
Zion Hills Golf County Clubhouse / Arun Nalapat Architects
Zion Hills Golf County Clubhouse / Arun Nalapat Architects, Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects
Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects

Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects

  • Architects

    Arun Nalapat Architects

  • Location

    Kolar, Karnataka, India

  • Lead Architects

    Sneha Jacob, Arun Nalapat

  • Area

    625.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Structural Consultant

    K.S.Arunachala

  • Tensile roof Consultant

    Skybridge structural Industries

  • Contractor

    Inhabitat developments pvt ltd

  • Client

    Zion Hills Golf County
Text description provided by the architects. Wandering around many years ago in the 12th century temple of the dancing god Nataraja at Chidambaram, I wondered aloud as to how its builders managed to lift those huge blocks of stone to such heights to create such a magnificent structure... An old man, seemingly as ancient as the temple, his forehead split with the vertical streak of his ancestral faith, mumbled in Tamil “when the stone is sleeping, you can lift it with one finger”

Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects
Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects

Kolar is a remarkable landscape, strewn with boulders with the golden sun buried in them, dry and lonely....old bones, old rocks, old gold....somehow older than the rest of the earth.

Site Location
Site Location

For this building, located in the middle of the Champion Reef Golf course, the main program requirement apart from locker rooms was an open lounge like bar and seating area affording great views of the Golf course.  Four long angled planes of varying lengths define and form spaces beneath the flowing fabric canopy which follows the undulating greens of the golf course.  This meant that the majority of the functional space requirement was an open, wall less area, enclosed by the canopy above and the floor below.

Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects
Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects

Locally quarried Sadarahalli granite with a riverwashed finish - giving it a dull sheen - was used for the flooring. Deep grooves cut into the stone mimicked the flowing lines of the golf course. Our approach was an attempt to restore stone to its original primordial fluid state deep inside the churning bowels of the earth, to bare its fiery, moist mineral soul and render it soft, light and pliable. Pour it over the floor in a molten millennial glaze, so that it lazes and basks in the languid sun, shifting and floating in the dry Kolar wind.

Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects
Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects

In the soft, green, contoured landscape of the golf course the clubhouse lays anchor lightly, like a ship at sea, its demeanour dreamy yet porous. Inviting guests to wander in, wander out - Like being allowed into someone else’s dream...In its stillness, connecting your soul directly to the wind, sky and sun it slows time and creates a space where it seems always afternoon “where the languid air swoons...”

Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects
Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects
Concept / Ideation
Concept / Ideation
Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects
Courtesy of Arun Nalapat Architects

Cite: "Zion Hills Golf County Clubhouse / Arun Nalapat Architects" 22 Aug 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897952/zion-hills-golf-county-clubhouse-arun-nalapat-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

