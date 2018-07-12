World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. MODULO architects
  6. 2018
  7. Sanya SIXX Hotel / MODULO architects

Sanya SIXX Hotel / MODULO architects

  • 00:00 - 12 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sanya SIXX Hotel / MODULO architects
Save this picture!
Sanya SIXX Hotel / MODULO architects, The main facade in dusk. Image © Haibo Wang
The main facade in dusk. Image © Haibo Wang

The bird-view of the environment. Image © Haibo Wang The front view of the hotel. Image © Haibo Wang The reception and the corridor heading to the restaurant. Image © Haibo Wang The balcony. Image © Haibo Wang + 31

  • Architects

    MODULO architects

  • Location

    Houhaicun, Haitang, Sanya, Hainan, China

  • Lead Architect

    Mi Li

  • Principal Architects

    Mi Li, Xuan Liu

  • Area

    740.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Haibo Wang

  • Interior Architects

    Mi Li, Huilin Yang

  • Landscape Architects

    Mi Li, Xuan Liu

  • Client

    SIXX Hotel

  • Hotel Management

    SIXX Hotels management Ltd.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
The front view of the hotel. Image © Haibo Wang
The front view of the hotel. Image © Haibo Wang

Background:
The SIXX hotel is located in the Houhai village of the Haitang Bay in Sanya. The China south sea is 10 meters away in front of the hotel, and the streets of Houhai village are in its back. The architect transformed the original three storied building, which is served for a local fishermen family for years, to a surfing-theme resort hotel, by reinforcing the old structure and refurbishing the space inside.

Save this picture!
The bird-view of the environment in dusk. Image © Haibo Wang
The bird-view of the environment in dusk. Image © Haibo Wang

Original condition:
Because of a low quality of living condition, the original building served for the local family with an unreasonable randomly divided space: 1. the huge windows on the north-west facade bring lots of inconvenience of the noise from the street and the sun exposing from the west; 2. the stairway on the terrace of the 2nd floor cut off the daylighting, and it cut off the personal traffic as well; 3. The congestion of the first floor makes the whole building  being short of the public space as a hotel.

Save this picture!
Renovation of the partition walls of the ground floor
Renovation of the partition walls of the ground floor

Renovation of the space:
To renovate the hotel space is to re-divide the space, to reorganize the traffic of the people and the vehicle in a reasonable way. And it makes the renovated space to be a conspicuous hotel, not only visually but also functionally.

Save this picture!
The rear side of the hotel. Image © Haibo Wang
The rear side of the hotel. Image © Haibo Wang

In order to maximize the first floor into a permeable public space from north to south, the architect removed several partition walls, and reinforced some in the same time. Along the public space of the first floor, there is the lobby, the corridor, the restaurant and the infinity swimming pool, these parts made a clean opened space that can pass through the wind from the sea. Profiting from this, the lobby of the tropic hotel is free to use the air-conditioner for any season.

Save this picture!
The reception and the corridor heading to the restaurant. Image © Haibo Wang
The reception and the corridor heading to the restaurant. Image © Haibo Wang
Save this picture!
Ground floor layout
Ground floor layout
Save this picture!
The lobby of the hotel. Image © Haibo Wang
The lobby of the hotel. Image © Haibo Wang

Passing through from the public space to the sea shore, there is the infinity swimming pool, which is refurbished from a shrimp pool of the fisherman family. There are also, four chambers equipped the large sun-rise—view terraces on this side of the building, which are extended from the old balconies by using a reinforced steel structure.

Save this picture!
The chambre facing the sea. Image © Haibo Wang
The chambre facing the sea. Image © Haibo Wang

On the other side of the building, the architect demolished the curved balconies to transform the facade into a radical rectangle form. This new facade which is masked by 550 pieces of grey bricks, redistilled the quality of the architecture, mean while, it keeps the building away from the west-sun-exposing and away from the distribution from the outside of street. 

Save this picture!
The chambre along the street. Image © Haibo Wang
The chambre along the street. Image © Haibo Wang
Save this picture!
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
Save this picture!
The bar and the restaurant. Image © Haibo Wang
The bar and the restaurant. Image © Haibo Wang

Interior design and decoration:
The interior space tone is based on the Mediterranean white and navy blue, and united with the white mosaic, the grey concrete, the ash wood and the brass. Decorating with the various tropic vegetation, the colorful surfing boards and the pink mobile furniture, the architect created a pure and fresh interior space. This makes the SIXX hotel young, passion and casual, meets the feel of the surfing culture of the Houhai village.

Save this picture!
The swimming pool and the seashore. Image © Haibo Wang
The swimming pool and the seashore. Image © Haibo Wang

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MODULO architects
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Sanya SIXX Hotel / MODULO architects" 12 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897943/sanya-sixx-hotel-modulo-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

The main facade in dusk. Image © Haibo Wang

三亚六甲酒店 / 上海曼都建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »