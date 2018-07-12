World
i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  This Public Transit Series Celebrates Moscow's Contemporary Metro Stations

This Public Transit Series Celebrates Moscow's Contemporary Metro Stations

This Public Transit Series Celebrates Moscow's Contemporary Metro Stations
This Public Transit Series Celebrates Moscow's Contemporary Metro Stations , © Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media
© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media

Beautifully integrating graphic design and architecture, the newest release from Blue Crow Media's transit series recognizes a selection of the most unique public transit stations in Moscow. Moscow Metro Architecture & Design, the second installment in the series, was curated by architectural historian Nikolai Vassiliev with photography by Alexei Narodizkii. It features the most unique and influential examples of architecture and decoration across what is widely considered to be "the most impressive network of stations in the world."

© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media © Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media © Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media © Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media + 10

© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media
© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media
© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media
© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media

Moscow Metro Architecture & Design includes an originally designed Moscow Metro map with featured stations marked on the front, as well as corresponding photographs and details on the reverse. Stations included in the collection are the baroque-style Komsomolskaya, avant-garde Krasnye Vorota, and the futuristic Fonzinskaya. The stations appear beside Stalin-era and contemporary architecture.

© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media
© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media
© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media
© Alexei Narodizkii for Blue Crow Media

Perfect for accompanying casual rides on the Moscow Metro, or inspiring the next journey, Moscow Metro Architecture & Design is available for £9 here, or at independent bookstores worldwide.

News via: Blue Crow Media

Cite: Collin Abdallah. "This Public Transit Series Celebrates Moscow's Contemporary Metro Stations " 12 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897940/this-public-transit-series-celebrates-moscows-contemporary-metro-stations/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »