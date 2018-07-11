RIIA Designs Jewelry for the Minimalist In Us All

Are you in the market for a new set of minimalist earrings or a necklace inspired by the constructivist movement? You can now own all of this and more, with RIIA's line of minimalist-inspired jewelry. This Los Angeles-based jewelry designer is removing the overly decorative elements in jewelry and bringing to light the beauty of pure forms.

Instead of focusing on stones and ornaments, RIIA has created a line which focuses on the materiality of the objects. The designs begin with blocks, lines, and grids and evolve into plays on symmetry, asymmetry, repetition, and moments of contact. The simplicity of the shapes is highlighted by the extreme precision and craftsmanship of their construction.

Not only are these pieces aesthetically pleasing, but they are also made from recycled and refined precious metals, reducing the environmental and moral impact that is often associated with metal mining. RIIA also promotes the empowerment of women artisans, who handcraft each piece of the collections.

See the entire collection on their website here.