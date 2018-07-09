World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. Japan
  5. kurosawa kawara-ten
  6. 2018
  7. Deguchishoten / kurosawa kawara-ten

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Deguchishoten / kurosawa kawara-ten

  • 21:00 - 9 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Deguchishoten / kurosawa kawara-ten
Save this picture!
Deguchishoten / kurosawa kawara-ten, © Ryosuke Sato
© Ryosuke Sato

© Ryosuke Sato © Ryosuke Sato © Ryosuke Sato © Ryosuke Sato + 22

  • Architects

    kurosawa kawara-ten

  • Location

    7777-3 Ōhara, Isumi-shi, Chiba-ken 298-0004, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Kenichi Kurosawa

  • Project manager

    Yoshie Kato

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ryosuke Sato

  • Wood door maker

    Saishu Tategu-ten

  • Structural engineer

    Suto Masataka Architectural office

  • Client

    Isumi City
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ryosuke Sato
© Ryosuke Sato

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project of the old storage of the wholesale liquor shop was built in 1911 in Ohara Isumi Chiba Japan. The shop was abandoned for some years and the storage also since the woman who was the mother of the owner was passed away.The storage was not good condition as some beams collapsing, pillars were eaten by termites or leaning. It was impossible to start using directly.

Save this picture!
© Ryosuke Sato
© Ryosuke Sato

And, The local government  which the storage belong to has the problem of increasing abandoned houses. The local government has already been Semi-GENKAI SHURAKU (It means the population of some village is more than half of the people living in the village are over the age of 55.). Japanese local areas are exhausted as the storage before renovated.

Save this picture!
© Ryosuke Sato
© Ryosuke Sato

In such a situation, Chiba University started the program which aims to remain the graduates in the local area where the university belongs to as workers. In the program, students are needed working and creating there own projects and communicating the local people. The storage are renovated for their foothold.

Save this picture!
© Ryosuke Sato
© Ryosuke Sato
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
© Ryosuke Sato
© Ryosuke Sato

This area’s situation is very much same as other Japanese local areas. If people need a new place to live or business, old buildings are demolished without any thoughts for history or culture. Then they built new buildings by non-contextual synthetic materials and construction methods for mass production. But, it is one of the fundamental problem the homogenization and making less value to collapse local areas. And it is very clear that it is impossible to ignore their identity and the pride for regional revitalization. Therefore, The renovation should be taken with paying maximum respects for the existing old building and their materials and using parts still alive.

Save this picture!
© Ryosuke Sato
© Ryosuke Sato

At first, Making wide opened floor level of east and west side elevations as all doors for getting the openness students need for working and making communication. On the other hand, concentration and getting good distance between the local people, north and south elevation was leave the original walls. For the reinforcement because the openness, steel frames were installed carefully planed as not disturb the atmosphere of the existing building. The floor finish is the concrete of the base slab. Aggregates are laid all over under the eaves, they are made by cracked old roof tiles. And still remaining old corrugates on the exterior walls. These are because preserving the context and atmosphere of this area.

Save this picture!
© Ryosuke Sato
© Ryosuke Sato

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
kurosawa kawara-ten
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Commercial Architecture Retail Store Japan
Cite: "Deguchishoten / kurosawa kawara-ten" 09 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897844/deguchishoten-kurosawa-kawara-ten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »