  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. AUX Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Hollyridge Residence / AUX Architecture

Hollyridge Residence / AUX Architecture

  • 13:00 - 10 July, 2018
Hollyridge Residence / AUX Architecture
Hollyridge Residence / AUX Architecture, © Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography
© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography

© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography

© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography
© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Once owned by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis, this two-story residence built on its rock and roll past to join the most notable modern homes of the Hollywood Hills. A recent renovation transformed it from a mish-mash of architectural styles into a light-filled hillside home that captures enormous views of the nearby Hollywood sign.

© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography
© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography
© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

The home had previously undergone multiple owners and renovations, giving it a mostly Southern California Mediterranean look with a Spanish tile roof and tiny windows. AUX Architecture, led by Brian Wickersham, worked within a budget to produce an impactful and transformative design without structurally changing the home’s rooflines. The main focus was on opening the house up to the Hollywood sign view and emphasizing indoor-outdoor living with lighter and brighter spaces. AUX’s design used a strong contrast between a black exterior and a bright white, museum-quality interior. The home features glass walls (Fleetwood), upgraded cabinets and closets (Poliform), and installed luxury fixtures (Porcelanosa). The result is a completely new look for a home that anchors one of Los Angeles’ most desirable streets.

© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography
© Marc Angeles – Unlimited Style Photography

View the complete gallery

About this office
AUX Architecture
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "Hollyridge Residence / AUX Architecture" 10 Jul 2018. ArchDaily.

