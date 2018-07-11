World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. India
  5. SGA-STUDIO
  6. 2017
  7. Taksila Roots / SGA-STUDIO

Taksila Roots / SGA-STUDIO

  • 00:00 - 11 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Taksila Roots / SGA-STUDIO
Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

© Andre J. Fanthome © Andre J. Fanthome © Andre J. Fanthome Courtesy of SGA-STUDIO + 31

  • Architects

    SGA-STUDIO

  • Location

    Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh 224122, India

  • Lead Architect

    Shaily Gupta

  • Design team

    Mayank jain, SabikaZaidi

  • Area

    4500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Andre J. Fanthome

  • Structural

    Nirman Engineering

  • Mep Services

    Green Planet

  • Furniture

    SGA-Studio

  • Civil contractor

    Udayanchal, Faizabad

  • Owner

    Raghuraji devi foundation trust
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

Text description provided by the architects. Taksila roots built on 1 acre land caters to the primary department of the Taksila academy and is built well within the city of Akbarpur. Like other under developed cities in India, educational Infrastructure in Akbarpur is inadequate with very little improvement .The client considers this project to be the drop in the ocean and hopes to bring about urban transformation in the city.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SGA-STUDIO
Courtesy of SGA-STUDIO

It is a Primary school with Classes from Nursery to 5th Standard. + activity spaces etc. The building is set on one side of the rectilinear plot, leaving a larger chunk on the south for the playfield, tyre park, service block and the vehicular parking. The building is oriented parallel to the main road, with the longer facade towards the south/ south east.

Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome
Save this picture!
Circulation
Circulation
Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

The building is designed as a set of cluster blocks connected by a large flying roof and circulation around a courtyard. It is a G +2 storey structure in exposed brick & concrete, with an organizational rule to the project. Each floor has three clusters of classrooms with activity spaces always facing the courtyard or a terrace. Outer spaces such as terraces, corridors and court are treated as educational spaces. The plinth of the project is free- flowing with open access from all sides and connects all the external spaces like stage, Splash pool etc.

Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

The courtyard is flanked by two staircases on either side, in a mirrored position. The round cutouts on each terrace serves the purpose of a simple chajja and also adds to the play of light and shadow. The juxtaposition of these round cutouts opens up diagonal views in the project, adding to the ambience of the inner space.

Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

The roof as a main feature of the project connects all the blocks together and gives a floating character to the school. It acts as an artificial floor used for playing activities of the kids. The roof when experienced from inside, endows a feeling of shade and protection.

Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

The modularity and the exposed RCC structure play a vital role in the visual aesthetics of the project. Special care has been taken in articulation of structural elements with columns allowing for corner windows in each classroom, round columns around the courtyard adding to the sensitive character and the flying roof. The school has no air-conditioning. The orientation of the project, cluster formation (thermal mass), courtyard, chajjas and the flying roof result in achieving optimum temperature in the classrooms.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SGA-STUDIO
Courtesy of SGA-STUDIO
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

This project has integrated BALA elements (Building as a Learning Aid) within  the main civil construction the building. Flooring patterns, elements in the walls and corridors have puzzles, games and theorems to stimulate children’s learning environment.

Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

This project is important to the city and to the people involved in it. Apart from the development of skills of local labor and facilitation of local craft, the quality was achieved with no special technology, thereby boosting the confidence of the construction community. It aims to be an urban instigator for betterment of the place and contribute in the future of smaller cities.

Save this picture!
© Andre J. Fanthome
© Andre J. Fanthome

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SGA-STUDIO
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture India
Cite: "Taksila Roots / SGA-STUDIO" 11 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897839/taksila-roots-sga-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »