World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Classrooms
  4. Thailand
  5. a.gor.a Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Temporary Classroom Prototype / a.gor.a Architects

Temporary Classroom Prototype / a.gor.a Architects

  • 23:00 - 9 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Temporary Classroom Prototype / a.gor.a Architects
Save this picture!
Temporary Classroom Prototype / a.gor.a Architects, © Franc Pallares Lopez
© Franc Pallares Lopez

© Franc Pallares Lopez © Franc Pallares Lopez © Franc Pallares Lopez © Franc Pallares Lopez + 18

  • Other participants

    Jan Glasmeier, Daniel Tejedor, Science and Technological Training Center (STTC), Ironwood
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Franc Pallares Lopez
© Franc Pallares Lopez

Text description provided by the architects. The students of the Science and Technology Training Centre (STTC), and a.gor.a Architects, designed and built a light-frame “Temporary Classroom” prototype in Mae Sot, on the Thailand-Myanmar border.

Save this picture!
© Franc Pallares Lopez
© Franc Pallares Lopez

Over the last 30 years, Mae Sot has seen a steady flow of migrants from Myanmar who have escaped ongoing civil war or who are seeking better livelihood, healthcare and educational opportunities in Thailand.

Save this picture!
© Franc Pallares Lopez
© Franc Pallares Lopez

The 60 schools providing free education to migrants experience many challenges, including lack of resources and insecure land tenure. This project provides schools with a dignified space for learning. The building also has the added benefit of being easily erected and disassembled, allowing it to be transported to various school sites depending on their changing needs.

Save this picture!
© Franc Pallares Lopez
© Franc Pallares Lopez

The first design was built for the CDC School, a migrant learning center in Mae Sot which needed a temporary space for 60 students. After 6 months of use, the building was then relocated to another school in the remote village of Phop-Pra. Over the last two years, two more prototypes have been built in the region.

Save this picture!
© Franc Pallares Lopez
© Franc Pallares Lopez

Also crucial to this project was the process which saw the students from STTC gaining new design and construction skills, enabling them to secure better employment opportunities.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

One of the main topics taught during the workshops at STTC was selecting the appropriate tool and construction material for the job. Steel was chosen as a main material for the structure of the classroom as it allows for a longer life-span, and can withstand potential damage during transportation from one school site to another. Buildings in the Mae Sot area are highly exposed to severe weather conditions so the choice of steel also prevents deterioration caused by climate.

Save this picture!
© Franc Pallares Lopez
© Franc Pallares Lopez

A single bolt placed in the edge connects both frames allowing the system to be lifted up easily.    A much lighter and cheaper secondary structure made out of eucalyptus and thatch roof - commonly used in the area – were used. These materials allow the school to easily maintain the building.

Save this picture!
© Albert Company Olmo
© Albert Company Olmo
Save this picture!
Scheme
Scheme
Save this picture!
© Albert Company Olmo
© Albert Company Olmo

The Temporary Classroom responds effectively to the tropical climate in the region. The roof is designed very low, breaking the gable into two elements. This prevents the rain from coming inside the building and also brings natural light and ventilation throughout.  The inventive construction system and the steel material do not compromise on the overall traditional building aesthetic.

Save this picture!
© Franc Pallares Lopez
© Franc Pallares Lopez

While this building has been used for educational purposes, it can also be used for many different functions where the context requires a dignified temporary building response. The design of the Temporary Classrooms prototype has since been shared as an open source design.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
a.gor.a Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Classrooms Thailand
Cite: "Temporary Classroom Prototype / a.gor.a Architects" 09 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897838/temporary-classroom-prototype-o-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »