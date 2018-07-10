World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo
  6. 2017
  7. Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo

Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo

  • 09:00 - 10 July, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo
Save this picture!
Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo, © Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

© Front Filmes © Front Filmes © Front Filmes © Front Filmes + 22

  • Landscape Design

    Cenário – Arquitetura da Paisagem

  • Structure

    Situare Engenharia

  • Execution and Construction Management

    Multiambiental Engenharia

  • Lighting Design

    Lumini
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

Text description provided by the architects. The Mi Casa project was a dichotomy between the enthusiasm and the objectivity of the creative process. Designing for an architect, by architects, was and always will be a challenge, as we sought to create a practical, functional and timeless home. As in all Studio + projects, we sought an architecture that reflected personal taste but also followed the desire to simplify our lives. 

Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

This trend became key in the conceptual development of the party. Clear volumes and pure geometries gave the design party rationality and harmony.  The house was distributed in three blocks: function, connect and dwell. Furthermore, the consistent application of concrete and wood created harmony, as this uniform materiality creates a sense of integration. 

Save this picture!
Volumetry Diagram
Volumetry Diagram

The volumes overlap by intersecting the blocks, slab to slab. Only the central mass, which houses the social spaces whose purpose is to connect, is transparent and integrated with the gardens. The initial sketches always showcased a desire to juxtapose the heaviness of the concrete aesthetic with a light, floating floor slab.  

Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

The 87 pivoting doors made of wooden chamfered slats create the external façades of the project, where nature to become an integral part of the quotidian of the house, allowing all of the spaces to be completely integrated and open to the gardens. This change in opacity of the façade creates a dynamic relationship with the exterior. We worked alongside the landscaping team at Cenário, from São Paulo, to preserve all the existing native cerrado vegetation. The Caryocar near the pool was essential to the design, and this helped determine that the architecture created contemplated its urban context, Brasília.  

Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

The interior design is punctuated by personal choices (antiques, pieces chosen during trips, family art), gained elegance with the complement of Italian furniture, such as the Flexform sofas. The search for every piece, every painting and adornment gives the project a unique and important singularity.  

Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes
Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

A seemingly simple house, but one that carries a story full of challenges and efforts, ever since its conception. The carefully chosen lighting design, the effort in the execution of the walls, the mixture of board-formed concrete, and the stroke of a client-architect, to the last painting chosen for the dining room. Mi Casa is a house that allows for its continuous adaptation to the tastes and preferences of its inhabitants.  

Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo" [Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo] 10 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897830/mi-casa-studio-plus-valeria-gontijo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »