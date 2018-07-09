OF House / Studio Otto Felix

+ 26

Landscaping Daniel Nunes

Illumination Vertz Iluminação More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Idealized in neutral colors and natural materials, as wood and stone, for example, the house keeps a simple essence and elegance at the same time. We sought inspiration in contemporary architecture to create integrated environments and value the use of natural materials and coatings. "The idea was to translate the cosmopolitan life, integrated spaces, ideal to welcome people over. Besides that, we decided to add a modern atmosphere which values nature", says Otto Felix.

The main intention of the project was to incorporate the external spaces into the social spaces of the house, bringing nature to the living areas. To enable this integration between spaces without losing privacy in the most intimate areas of the house, the main divisions between spaces were made through slatted wood folding doors. This way we have the option to integrate or not these spaces, according to the needs of the client.

The main protagonist of the project is the volume that corresponds to the social areas of the house with the Gourmet area, Living and Dining Room. This environment is surrounded by glass panels that open completely, releasing the passage of natural light and ventilation, creating a fluid and contemporary atmosphere. The residence has also a kitchen, dining room, TV room, master suite, guest suite and service area, distributed in a private block in "L" shape, that opens outwards through the wood folding doors.

Another highlight is the landscape project, which includes a biological pool skirting the gourmet área. This natural pool was the starting point for the composition of the rest of the garden, with tropical and lightness air the landscaping values the architecture in which it is inserted. The structure of the house seems to float above the pool, creating the feeling that the landscaped elements were already on site before the construction. In addition, the biological treatment does not use chemicals, allowing the residents to swim with the carps and contemplate nature.

For the construction, the architect opted for the Light Steel Frame (LSF) solution, a system that doesn't require bricks and concrete, which are replaced by a galvanized steel structure covered with panels ready to receive paint and coatings. This choice made the construction cleaner and generated much less debris than traditional construction works. The choice for natural and warm materials and coatings, such as stone and wood, also provide better thermal comfort and a much greater sense of coziness. The lighting that prevails on a day-to-day basis is natural, and at night it was designed to highlight details of architecture and landscaping, creating a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.