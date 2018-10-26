World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
  6. 2017
  7. RA Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

RA Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

  • 14:00 - 26 October, 2018
RA Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
RA Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos, © Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

© Ricardo Bassetti

  • Architects

    Pascali Semerdjian arquitetos

  • Location

    São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil

  • Architect in charge

    Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian

  • Team

    Fábio Rudnik

  • Area

    70.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Text description provided by the architects. The 70 sqm apartment designed for a young couple, consists basically of a unique volume of “Pau Ferro” wood that houses almost all the functional spaces of the apartment, sectorizing the spaces and organizing the circulations. The dormitory can be hidden or revealed by the curtain, whose function is to separate the private spaces from the social spaces in a non-rigid way, which can happen according to necessities and occasions.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Out of the wood volume, we have the kitchen, dining room and living room. The floor of the whole apartment is in yellow epoxy paint.

The kitchen is made of stainless steel in a wine painted color and the wall behind the countertop is lined with decorative tiles.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

Because we have an extensive program within a small area, we seek maximum optimization of the spaces by designing practically all the furnishings of the apartment: sofa, dining table, bed, nightstand and headboard. Even the dog house was included in the woodwork design.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The sofa hugs the pillar and thanks to its movable backs, users can lie down comfortably to watch television or sit facing the dining room.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

The palette of colors and materials of the project was carefully chosen so that there was no conflict between them but at the same time to give personality to the project since we didn´t want to have a monochromatic space.

© Ricardo Bassetti
© Ricardo Bassetti

About this office
Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Office

