Single-Family House in Valverde / estudio arn arquitectos

Architects estudio arn arquitectos

Location Alicante, Spain

Architects in Charge José Amorós, Luis Rubiato, Patricia Navarro

Area 326.2 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs David Frutos

Technical architect Elena Rogel Ruiz

Industrial Engineer Amorós Ingenieros

Structural calculation Raúl Álamo Brotóns

Construction Grupo Alcudia

Text description provided by the architects. It is a single-family house that is developed in ground floor, with a rotund geometry that is folded to the southeast and opens up to the garden area and the swimming pool.

The local rural building typology has been reinterpreted through the use of a sculptural stone volume with a gabled roof which is combined with a horizontal piece built of exposed reinforced concrete. This concrete piece folds up over itself making [...]up a covered porch and an indoor barbecue and family dining area. The importance of shadow spaces in the house is reinforced by a roof overhang on the south-facing elevation on the living room and dining area that creates another outdoor porch.

Continuity between the distribution spaces is used in order to create a fluent and unitary appearance of the spaces and volumes: The indoor stoneware flooring extends to the outside to create a large horizontal platform which is the outdoor terrace area. The swimming pool is integrated in this area and built with the same flooring. The stone façade folds up over itself and conforms the roof. A skin of iroko wood slats covers the façade from the west to the north and integrates all the constructive elements such as doors, moving panels and lattices. This wood paneling is introduced inside the living space conforming the furniture and interior finishes.

The volume encloses on itself on the northern and western façade. On the southern and eastern façade shows a totally different image: A glass skin with large sliding doors maximize the fluidity between inside and outside. The garden is created like an extension of the housing space. This image of house opened to the swimming pool area is strengthened at night time. A line of light runs down the lower face of the terrace platform of the house.

The inner space of the house is organized by placing a sleeping area on the north and an interior courtyard which allows the bathrooms and the dressing room to be naturally illuminated without losing the privacy of this piece that shows an image of closed and opaque volume.