All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. estudio arn arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Single-Family House in Valverde / estudio arn arquitectos

Single-Family House in Valverde / estudio arn arquitectos

  • 03:00 - 11 July, 2018
Single-Family House in Valverde / estudio arn arquitectos
Single-Family House in Valverde / estudio arn arquitectos, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos

  • Architects

    estudio arn arquitectos

  • Location

    Alicante, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    José Amorós, Luis Rubiato, Patricia Navarro

  • Area

    326.2 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    David Frutos

  • Technical architect

    Elena Rogel Ruiz

  • Industrial Engineer

    Amorós Ingenieros

  • Structural calculation

    Raúl Álamo Brotóns

  • Construction

    Grupo Alcudia
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. It is a single-family house that is developed in ground floor, with a rotund geometry that is folded to the southeast and opens up to the garden area and the swimming pool.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The local rural building typology has been reinterpreted through the use of a sculptural stone volume with a gabled roof which is combined with a horizontal piece built of exposed reinforced concrete. This concrete piece folds up over itself making up a covered porch and an indoor barbecue and family dining area. The importance of shadow spaces in the house is reinforced by a roof overhang on the south-facing elevation on the living room and dining area that creates another outdoor porch.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Plan
Plan
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Continuity between the distribution spaces is used in order to create a fluent and unitary appearance of the spaces and volumes: The indoor stoneware flooring extends to the outside to create a large horizontal platform which is the outdoor terrace area. The swimming pool is integrated in this area and built with the same flooring. The stone façade folds up over itself and conforms the roof. A skin of iroko wood slats covers the façade from the west to the north and integrates all the constructive elements such as doors, moving panels and lattices. This wood paneling is introduced inside the living space conforming the furniture and interior finishes.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The volume encloses on itself on the northern and western façade.  On the southern and eastern façade shows a totally different image: A glass skin with large sliding doors maximize the fluidity between inside and outside. The garden is created like an extension of the housing space. This image of house opened to the swimming pool area is strengthened at night time. A line of light runs down the lower face of the terrace platform of the house.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The inner space of the house is organized by placing a sleeping area on the north and an interior courtyard which allows the bathrooms and the dressing room to be naturally illuminated without losing the privacy of this piece that shows an image of closed and opaque volume.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

estudio arn arquitectos
Cite: "Single-Family House in Valverde / estudio arn arquitectos" [Vivienda unifamiliar en Valverde / estudio arn arquitectos] 11 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897779/single-family-house-in-valverde-estudio-arn-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

