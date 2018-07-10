World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Japan
  5. Akihisa Hirata
  6. 2016
  7. Art Museum & Library in Ota / Akihisa Hirata

Art Museum & Library in Ota / Akihisa Hirata

  • 22:00 - 10 July, 2018
Art Museum & Library in Ota / Akihisa Hirata
Art Museum & Library in Ota / Akihisa Hirata, © Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

  • Architects

    Akihisa Hirata

  • Location

    16-30 Higashihoncho Ota, Gunma, Japan

  • Other participants

    Yuko Tonogi, Ayaka Matsuda, Ayami Takada, Hitomi Namiki, Naoki Nakamata

  • Area

    3152.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
“Let the city bloom”
It is a cultural exchange facility built in front of Ota station in Gunma prefecture.  Ota City has a population of about 220,000 people, and the number of users of the station exceeds 10,000 people in a day. But few people walk in front of the station, shopping streets are quiet. To pioneer breakthroughs for such a situation prevailing throughout Japan, it is the purpose of construction to bring life back in front of Ota Station.

Axonometric
Axonometric

Therefore, for people to easy to walk though and stop by, we aimed for architecture that the town is continuing to the inside.

© Daici Ano
Specifically, we proposed a configuration surrounding the slopes of steel frame Rims around five RC construction Boxes. People can walk around on each floor like walking in the city.

© Daici Ano
Also, in order to enable people of various age groups and backgrounds to find their own places, we tried to coexist three-dimensionally with places with various characteristics. Like the coral reef system, is.

Plan
Plan

I wish that the architecture like flower born in front of the station, which was designed with involvement of a large number of citizens and stakeholders, let the bloom new revitalization to the city.

© Daici Ano
About this office
Akihisa Hirata
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Cultural Center Japan
Cite: "Art Museum & Library in Ota / Akihisa Hirata" 10 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897778/art-museum-and-library-in-ota-akihisa-hirata/> ISSN 0719-8884

