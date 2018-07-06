World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Studio Gang's First Canadian Project will be a Mixed-Use Tower in Toronto

Studio Gang's First Canadian Project will be a Mixed-Use Tower in Toronto

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Studio Gang has released images of its first project in Canada, a mixed-use residential and retail tower at the southwest corner of Yonge and Delisle in Toronto. Intended as a “new model for sustainable urban growth,” One Delisle seeks to establish the Yonge and St. Clair district as a “vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with thriving retail, welcoming open spaces, and world-class architecture.”

The scheme is driven by a desire to integrate with the local urban context through adherence to existing grid patterns and retention of existing elements, and to provide extensive outdoor space at an important transit node in midtown Toronto

Courtesy of Studio Gang Courtesy of Studio Gang Courtesy of Studio Gang Courtesy of Studio Gang + 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Rooted on a rectilinear base aligning to the city grid, the scheme is set back along Yonge Street and Delisle Avenue to permit wider sidewalks and increased sunlight towards ground-level retail units. In order to retain the character and urban grain of the area, the proposal includes the retention of existing building elements along 1498 Yonge Street.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Moving upwards from the base, the scheme transforms into a compact, sixteen-sided tower responding to the site’s bend along Yonge Street, while dramatically reducing shadows on surrounding buildings. The tower is comprised of a series of eight-story elements, which merge together as they spiral up the façade, with an angled geometry creating various unique residential units. In tune with Toronto’s climate, each unit will have a generous planted terrace or protected balcony.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
The geometry of the façade and the self-shading it provides allows each living space to stay cool in summer, while also optimizing winter light. This gentle pitch frames indoor-outdoor connections on the balconies and terraces that spiral up the building in an organization inspired by organic growth and form.
-Jeanne Gang, Founder, Studio Gang 

One Delisle is currently undergoing public consultation. News of Studio Gang's inaugural Canadian project comes months after their first Los Angeles project, also a mixed-use tower, was revealed

News via: Studio Gang

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Studio Gang's First Canadian Project will be a Mixed-Use Tower in Toronto" 06 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897743/studio-gangs-first-canadian-project-will-be-a-mixed-use-tower-in-toronto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »