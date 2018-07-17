Tradition House / Estudio Geya

+ 29

Architects Estudio Geya

Location Francisco Alvarez, Argentina

Author Architect Lucas Geya

Project Year 2017

Photographs Albano Garcia

Collaborators Liliana Pichín, Andrés Geya, Magdalena Sánchez, Santiago Odella, Silvina Regojo, Agustina Castro, Julián Marchetti, Lucila Diforte

Structure Félix Varrati

Land Area 750 m2

Built Area 250 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located within a closed neighborhood in Francisco Álvarez, western area of ​​the province of Buenos Aires, within a corner lot of 750 m2 and with the peculiarity of having only one neighbor, since the land is adjacent to a shared space in it opposite front.

The proposal arose in response to the field´s conditions. A house closed towards both bordering streets, giving privacy to the daily life powered by its south orientation; and open on the opposite sides, allowing the entrance of the sun in the first environments while taking advantage of the park view.

The living room, dining room, and kitchen emerge behind the blind concrete wall seen from the ground floor. All these spaces are open towards the opposite side with sliding carpentry that "disappear", allowing total integration with the exterior. Also, the roof changes its height with a slight slope, making the higher spaces look even higher. The rest of the ground floor is completed with the parking space, the laundry room, and a service bathroom. In addition, the concrete wall serves as a support for the furniture and the staircase while protecting the privacy of the house

The upper floor consists of two white boxes with sloping ceilings connected by a wooden bellow where a small study, the arrival of the staircase and the corridor come together. One of the boxes contains two bedrooms and a bathroom. The other one, the master suite with its dressing room. As on the ground floor, the services look south and closed to the street and the bedrooms open onto the garden and the sun.

The design of the house was the result of the conditions imposed by the implantation and way of life of its owners, together with the naturalness of each material used and the search for integration with the surrounding landscape. The game between geometries, transparencies, and reflections enhances the architecture of the house.