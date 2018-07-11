World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Compact Housing in the Informal Settlements of Maputo / Casas Melhoradas

  • 01:00 - 11 July, 2018
Compact Housing in the Informal Settlements of Maputo / Casas Melhoradas
Save this picture!
Compact Housing in the Informal Settlements of Maputo / Casas Melhoradas, © Johan Mottelson
© Johan Mottelson

  • Other Participants

    Architects without borders - Denmark, Estamos, KADK - The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, School of Architecture – Institute of Architecture, Urbanism & Landscape
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Johan Mottelson
Text description provided by the architects. Casas Melhoradas is an applied research project on housing for low-income groups in the informal settlements of Maputo, Mozambique with a three-fold focus:
1) developing alternative construction methods to improve the quality and decrease the cost of housing;
2) developing housing typologies that utilize space and infrastructure more economically to initiate a more sustainable urban development;
3) engaging in the construction of affordable rental housing through public and private partnerships to scale up the impact of the project.

Save this picture!
© Johan Mottelson
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Johan Mottelson
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
The project is carried out by the Institute of Architecture, Urbanism & Landscape, at KADK - The Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts Schools of Architecture, Design, and Conservation; the Mozambican NGO Estamos and Architects without Borders, Denmark. The project’s latest housing prototype was completed in 2018 and consists of a low-rise high-density row-housing typology with six dwellings on a plot where there would otherwise reside a single family. Accordingly, the project demonstrates how space and infrastructure can be utilized more economically and thereby counter urban sprawl and the growing infrastructure deficit.

Save this picture!
© Johan Mottelson
All the dwellings have small private outdoor areas with kitchens, as cooking is largely an outdoor activity in the informal settlements of Maputo due to the use of charcoal. On the ground floor, the kitchens are placed on the verandas next to the street, adding a semi-private transition zone between the public and private. All kitchens are equipped with gas stoves to reduce air pollution and deforestation caused by the use of charcoal. The project has small common courtyards with shared bathrooms and laundry facilities.

Save this picture!
Section A
The project has a green roof where an additional floor can be added, which ensures the project a robustness in case further urban densification should be relevant in the area. Furthermore, the evaporation from the roof improves the indoor climate in the dwellings. The project was built using locally produced compressed earth blocks. Thereby, the energy consumption in the construction process was reduced while adding the same red color tone of the local soil to the project. 

Save this picture!
© Johan Mottelson
About this office
Casas Melhoradas
Office

