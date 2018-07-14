Hawkins\Brown's London Pride Float Celebrates the "Dual Identities" of LGBT+ Architects

‘A Space For All’ by Hawkins\Brown has been announced as the winner of London Festival of Architecture (LFA) and Architects LGBT+’s Pride Float Competition, the design representing architecture in Pride London 2018. Forming a crucial part of the LFA’s 2018 program, the competition was open to students, graduates, emerging practices and established offices alike, with 'exploring identity' being the brief's core theme. The winning float advocates for increased LGBT+ acceptance and presence within the construction industry, combining “the dual identities of LGBT+ and being an architect.”

The Architecture Pride float is a brilliant public demonstration of the London Festival of Architecture’s commitment to diversity and a celebration of the huge contribution made by LGBT+ architects in London – not only across the capital but around the world. Pride in London is a highlight of London’s summer calendar, and we cannot wait to bring architecture to the streets of London as part of such an amazing event.

- Tamsie Thomson, LFA Director

In response to the issues of acceptance within the wider profession, the float places emphasis upon each element’s meaning and message, acting as a platform for conversation. The scaffold pole structure - decorated with bold designs from the LGBT+ community - creates an unmistakable link to the built environment, while a series of screens will be animated by various architects during the parade. Vibrant, innovative graphics are showcased on the underside of the simplistic pitched roof, with each element of the design either returned to working sites or auctioned off to “raise money and awareness of LGBT+ causes within the profession.”

Hawkins\Brown’s design not only successfully celebrates LGBT+ Architects as part of this year’s Pride in London, but innovatively promotes acceptance and diversity by embedding the celebratory message that London’s built environment should be a space for all.

- Tom Guy, partner at Guy Piper Architects and founder of Architecture LGBT+

The design team included John Jeffery, Jonathan Chan, Sarah Habershon, Matthew Goodfellow and Matthew Ruddy; while architectural assistants Ayanna Blair-Ford, Claudia Walton, Fran Lynch, Iulia Cistelecan, Quincy Haynes, Rachel Housley and Thomas Stanley also contributed to the winning design.

The jury consisted of:

Jayne Bird (partner, Nicholas Hare Architects)

Evan Davis (broadcaster and presenter)

Jane Duncan (immediate Past President, RIBA)

Tom Guy (founder, Architecture LGBT+)

Danni Kerr (architect and RIBA diversity role model)

Vinesh Pomal (architect, Tate Hindle)

Tamsie Thomson (director, London Festival of Architecture)

Rob Wilson (architecture editor, Architects’ Journal)

News via: Hawkins\Brown and the London Festival of Architecture