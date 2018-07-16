Bedford Park House / Mehdi Marzyari Architects

+ 22

Structural Engineer Tahami Engineering

Services Engineer BONA Engineering Ltd.

Client Withheld More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An infill single-family dwelling, the project is a new addition to the Bedford Park-Nortown neighborhood in uptown Toronto. The design objective is to create a new house with maximized liveable space and natural light within the tight and narrow site for an emerging developer. Responding to the Victorian style fabric, the building is designed contextual sensitive yet distinct and bold. The conclusion is a contemporary architectural statement sitting peacefully beside the conventional counterparts.

Mimicking neighbors’ sloped roof gesture, front and rear mass alignments with adjacent neighbors as well as exterior cladding selection are key strategies for the exterior design. Thanks to the laneway, rear detached garage replaces front integrated garage offering enhanced streetscape at the front as well as the opportunity for a vegetated roof and additional green space at the back. Front yard landscape engages the building in the context and promotes the neighborhood public realm.

The building contains three stories and a basement. Redefining open concept, central powder room and servery separate more formal south wing from the everyday north wing on the first floor while fluid and spatial flowing interior is maintained. Large-scaled glazed walls provide connectivity to the site while level deck aligns inside with outside at the back.

Articulated light-filled stairway along with double height celebration connects common spaces on a lower level to bedrooms on upper levels through natural light. The third floor is setback creating small balcony at the front as well as a larger terrace with a vegetated roof at the back. Oversized pocket doors provide formal separation in addition to flexibility in the use of third-floor space. Light shafts bring more natural light to lower levels via roof skylights.

The project involves sustainability principals to reduce environmental impact and achieve well- being of its users: Green roof and substantial front and rear soft landscaping along with permeable hardscape reduce stormwater volume and heat island effect. Major north and south face glazing maximize natural daylighting as well as passive solar gain. To promote the comfort of residents, each room features exterior view without compromising privacy.

The open concept and location of operable windows provide natural cross ventilation in most of the spaces during summertime. High efficient furnace and heat pump with heat recovery ventilation in addition to in-floor heating system for the basement is considered to reduce fossil fuel consumption. Replacing conventional insulation, polyurethanes foam-in-place and high efficient glazing accommodate a better-insulated interior and reduce the mechanical load.